Adam and Britt Chou were two drops in a migration wave last decade that boosted the state’s population by roughly 450,000 people.

Adam and Britt Chou managed to find themselves and then each other in Denver during a migration wave last decade that boosted the state’s population by roughly 450,000 people.

But that inbound wave is turning into an outbound one. Last year, Colorado lost 12,100 more residents to other states than it saw move in for the first time since the early 2000s, according to the State Demography Office . International migration was still strong enough to keep overall migration at a positive 3,451 last year, but that combined migration number was down from 58,458 in 2024.

Also read Why the Nuggets Would Never Consider Proposed Trade With Nets

The SDO forecasts that total net migration this year will turn negative for the first time since 1990. How much will become clearer when the U.S. Census Bureau releases state population estimates next month for the year ending June 30.

The Chous, who relocated to South Carolina last December, will be on the outbound side of the ledger after years of small annoyances in Colorado, like difficult traffic and crowded places, turned into serious concerns about things like safety and crime. Domestic migration has been slowing since 2015, and after the pandemic, it slowed even more, noted Nancy Gedeon, the state’s estimates demographer during theA strong surge in international immigration covered the domestic fade this decade until a crackdown from the Trump administration cut off those flows as well.

Denver, Boulder, and Jefferson counties are seeing the most people moving out, while Weld, Douglas, and El Paso counties continue to draw in the most outsiders. Two dozen Colorado counties, mostly rural ones, lost population last year.

When inflows peaked in 2015, Colorado ranked third among states for net domestic migration, or the number of people moving in from another state less those moving out, according to the“Colorado’s population is now growing at the slowest levels we have seen since the 1990s. At the same time our population is aging. This will have serious consequences for Colorado’s economy,” said DJ Summers, director of communications and research operations at the Common Sense Institute, a business-funded think tank.

State Demographer Neal Marquez forecasts that net migration numbers will remain soft for the next few years but should return to a more normal pace as the demand for workers increases and immigration policies loosen again. Historically, economic weakness triggered outmigration in Colorado. Now slower migration could be weakening the larger economy, which will deter newcomers. Summers said the demographic downturn could last longer than most people are ready for, especially if a self-reinforcing negative loop sets in.

To break that loop, analysts like Summers say the state needs to improve housing affordability, beef up public safety, restore a business-friendly climate and provide the kind of job opportunities that young professionals will find attractive. Britt Chou, a Massachusetts native, made her way to Colorado in 2010 after living in Laos for a few years. She bounced between San Diego and Denver before deciding on the Mile High City.

“I just liked Denver in 2010. It was easy to socialize. I was working in restaurants and I rode my bike around everywhere,” she recalled. Britt started a popular food cart called Yatai, which drew long lines of downtown workers.

Advertisement

She eventually left to go to nursing school and to start a family with Adam. Adam, who grew up in California and served in the Army, moved to Colorado from Texas in early 2014 to work at the former Buckley Air Force Base. Snowboarding was part of the draw, too. He worked at Maxar Technologies, a private sector satellite imaging company in Westminster, and then moved on to Adobe, which has an office downtown.

The pair met in 2017 and married in February 2020. They lived in Britt’s home in North City Park and rented out Adam’s home. Two daughters followed. The Chou family poses for a portrait outside in their subdivision in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

Adam and Britt describe their decision to leave as the culmination of a lot of small annoyances that kept piling up until a few big ones triggered a breakup with Colorado.

“I always described it like being a frog in a pot of water that was slowly starting to boil,” Adam said. Britt worked in pediatrics at Denver Health. She also shuttled their oldest daughter to the Denver Language School in Lowry, where she was learning Mandarin Chinese. The drive started to take longer and longer and became more unpredictable.

The roads and everything else seemed more crowded and harder to navigate. Moving to the suburbs would have only meant even longer commutes. Costs kept rising, to the point that even eating out became harder to pull off as the city’s dining scene skewed to serving higher-income households, Adam said. Denver was doing great at winning Michelin stars, not so much at providing meals that average-income residents could afford.

As the city’s aspirations rose, the reality on the ground didn’t match. The streets and sidewalks became dirtier and less maintained, and crime became more problematic, especially downtown, where Adam worked. Getting harassed, or seeing others get harassed, became a regular occurrence downtown, Adam said. Elijah Caudill, then 24, went on a two-day stabbing spree along 16th StreetCelinda Levno, a 71-year-old American Airlines flight attendant based in Phoenix who wandered out at dusk during a layover, was among the victims.

It happened just outside his office, and if the timing had been different, Adam feared it could have been him or a colleague killed. Caudill had a lengthy criminal history. Despite having pending cases and reporting that he was hearing voices in his head, he was released from the Denver jail.

“For the amount we pay to live in Denver, these are not things we should have to deal with,” he said. Leaving wasn’t easy, and Denver always seemed able to beat out the alternatives. But the tension of staying got increasingly harder to deal with. Although Britt said she misses the friends she made in Denver over the years, she felt a burden lifting off her shoulders after arriving in South Carolina.

“As soon as we moved, everything felt so easy and peaceful compared to daily life in Denver,” she said. The Chou family plays outside in their subdivision in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. While walking through their neighborhood, the parents, Brittany and Adam, point out the iconic nature of the South and how it differs from Denver.

Earlier this decade, state demographers viewed slowing domestic migration as a swap. More older residents were moving out, but Colorado was still attracting young adults, including highly-educated professionals. Big home equity gains made it possible for some households to trade up to a bigger spread in a more affordable state. Others moved to be closer to their grandkids or to chase a milder climate in Arizona or Florida.

The trade-off, if one needed to be made, was acceptable. Residents 65-plus are the fastest-growing segment of the Colorado population. If a few left, it wouldn’t be as noticeable. As long as the inbound flows stayed strong, employers could find the early career professionals they needed to hire.

Young families could buy the homes of empty nesters that an undersupplied market wasn’t providing. The problem is that the state is increasingly seeing the number of inbound young adults also decline. Families needed to seed Colorado’s future aren’t sticking around. More children are moving out than moving into the state.

Advertisement

The net gain of residents ages 20 to 39 moving from other states fell from an average of 32,096 a year between 2015 and 2019 to just under 13,000 a year from 2021 to 2025,A study of Gen Z migration patterns shows that they are less likely to make long-distance moves and that Denver is out of favor with those born between 1997 and 2012,Last decade, Denver ranked as a top destination for Millennials who were moving, alongside Austin, Dallas, Seattle and Portland, Ore. Without even trying that hard, Denver was in the awesome or “that’s fire” category.

Austin and Dallas remain preferred relocation destinations for Gen Z, along with San Antonio, Texas; Washington, D.C. , and Nashville, according to Redfin. But Denver isn’t just failing to attract the next generation of workers; it is losing the ones it has. Redfin measures a net outflow of 13,882 Gen Zers for metro Denver, with only New York, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles losing more residents in that age range.

If true, that would blow apart the whole argument that young adults will keep coming to Colorado and protect the state’s economic future. Redfin found that Denver is also losing ground with Millennials. They are preferring more affordable places where they can stretch out and raise a family.

“Gen Zers are chasing opportunity, while millennials are chasing space,” said Sheharyar Bokhari, a principal economist at Redfin, in comments accompanying the study. “Younger adults are gravitating toward cities where they can launch careers and their social lives, while Millennials are more focused on places where a paycheck stretches further and buying a home is attainable. ”The Chou family outside in their subdivision in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

As more and more people depart, social networks start to fray, and so do the bonds that keep transplants in place. Britt counts at least a half dozen people in her circle who have recently left Denver, including her brother Josh, who followed her to Colorado in 2012 and left for Hawaii with his girlfriend.

A good friend left to take over her mom’s law practice in the San Francisco Bay area, taking her family with her. A departure that hit close to home was that of her neighborhood friend and the family’s babysitter, Samantha Myers and her husband, Colin Niewald. Myers had been in Colorado since 2012 and ran a real estate company.

She lived in multiple neighborhoods — Washington Park, LoHi, RiNo and City Park — giving her a good sense of what Denver could offer. Things took a turn when Myers and her husband moved into a two-bedroom RiNo condo with spacious floor-to-ceiling windows. They had a view on things they didn’t want to see — people openly defecating or dealing drugs on the sidewalk below.

An encampment formed next to their condo, which they were paying $4,500 a month to rent. The couple had their cars broken into and a bike and scooter stolen. Trash accumulated everywhere. Myers grew up in Baltimore County and is no stranger to urban living.

But when walking her two dogs didn’t feel safe once the sun went down, she knew they had to move. The couple relocated to North City Park, as they sorted out the best place to bring a child into the world. The tipping point for Myers can when she was sitting in her car at a light at Speer Boulevard and 6th Avenue.

A man came up from the Cherry Creek Trail and began pounding on her windows and grabbing the door handle.

“It was absolutely terrifying. I was blocked in by all of the one-way cars and couldn’t turn around. I was a sitting duck. No one got out to help or said anything,” Myers said.

Myers was able to escape after the light changed. Police later found the attacker and put him on a mental health hold but had to release him. They told her it wasn’t the first time he had harassed motorists. In September 2025, Myers and her husband moved into a home on 120 acres an hour north of Baltimore.

The child they put off having because Denver didn’t feel safe and settled finally arrived this fall. If Adam and Britt needed any confirmation they had made the right move, it came when they went to pick up a Game Boy that had been delivered to their original rental home in Hilton Head Island. They noticed the car out front had a Colorado bumper sticker.

The tenants said they had just moved from Highlands Ranch and were buying an ice cream shop with collectibles.