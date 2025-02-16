More Women Accuse NFL Kicker Justin Tucker of Inappropriate Behavior During Massages

The number of women accusing Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of inappropriate sexual conduct during massages has risen to 16. Seven new accusers have come forward, adding to the six original massage therapists who accused Tucker of unwanted touching and exposure.

BALTIMORE (WKRC) - Seven more women have accused an NFL player of inappropriate sexual behavior during massages, bringing the total accusations to 16. In January, it was reported that six massage therapists had accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of unwanted and inappropriate sexual conduct, including exposing himself and touching the women without their permission.

Tucker posted a statement on his X account that refuted the accusations made in the outlet's original article, stating, 'I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork.' The paper released another set of accusations on Sunday from an additional seven women, which in conjunction with three women that spoke out between the two articles, makes for a total of 16 accusations against the kicker. According to the second article, the new accusers work at 'some of the city's most luxurious spas,' and their stories were similar to those of the six original women. One accuser went so far to say that 'he left what appeared to be ejaculate on the massage table after his session,' per the paper. No legal action has been taken against Tucker as of the publication of this report





News4SA / 🏆 251. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NFL Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens Sexual Misconduct Massage Therapists

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

More Women Accuse NFL Kicker Justin Tucker of Inappropriate Sexual ConductSeven more women have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of sexual misconduct during massages, bringing the total number of accusations to 16. The new accusations follow an initial report in January that detailed similar claims from six massage therapists. Tucker previously denied the allegations made in the first report. The new accusers, who work at several upscale spas in Baltimore, claim Tucker engaged in unwanted touching and exposure during sessions.

Read more »

Ravens K Justin Tucker Accused of Inappropriate Conduct During MassagesSix women have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of engaging in inappropriate behavior during massages, spanning his rookie season in 2012 through 2016. Some allegations claim Tucker exposed his genitals and left what they believe to be ejaculate on the table. Tucker denies the allegations, calling the Banner article 'skewed.' Two spa businesses in Baltimore told the Banner that Tucker had been banned after complaints. The NFL is investigating the matter.

Read more »

Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Accused of Inappropriate Conduct at SpasBaltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is facing allegations of inappropriate behavior towards massage therapists at multiple spas in the Baltimore area. Six anonymous therapists told The Baltimore Banner that Tucker engaged in actions such as exposing himself, making unwanted physical contact, and leaving bodily fluids on massage tables.

Read more »

Ravens' Justin Tucker accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by six massage therapistsBaltimore Ravens' kicker Justin Tucker has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by six massage therapists, according to a report by a digital media out

Read more »

Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Accused of Sexual MisconductSix massage therapists have accused Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of sexual misconduct, citing claims over the course of four years from 2012 to 2016.

Read more »

Former UT kicker Justin Tucker denies allegations of sexual misconduct by massage therapistsOne of the most prolific kickers in NFL history is denying claims that he behaved inappropriately during multiple massage treatments.

Read more »