More Women Accuse Baltimore Ravens Kicker of Inappropriate Sexual Conduct

Seven more women have come forward with allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker during massage sessions, bringing the total number of accusers to 16. These new accusations follow a January report detailing similar claims from six massage therapists. Tucker vehemently denied the initial accusations, stating he has never been accused of such misconduct.

Tucker posted a statement to his X account that refuted the accusations made in the outlet's original article, stating, 'I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork.' The paper released another set of accusations on Sunday from an additional seven women, which in conjunction with three women that spoke out between the two articles, makes for a total of 16 accusations against the kicker. According to the second article, the new accusers work at 'some of the city's most luxurious spas,' and their stories were similar to those of the six original women. One accuser went so far to say that 'he left what appeared to be ejaculate on the massage table after his session,' per the paper. No legal action has been taken against Tucker as of the publication of this report





