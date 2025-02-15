More Than Tearing Down: Why the Department of Education Still Matters

Abby McCloskey argues that while frustration with the public education system is understandable, calls to eliminate the Department of Education are misguided. She highlights the urgent need to improve student achievement and suggests that the Department of Education can play a crucial role in this effort by fostering best practices, promoting data-driven solutions, and serving as a neutral convener for stakeholders.

The U.S. Department of Education building is seen in Washington, Nov. 18, 2024. Getting rid of DEI in schools, banning library books, cutting funding and yes, even eliminating the Department of Education are ways to express anger, but they have very little to do with the hard work of improving student achievement, writes Abby McCloskey.Here’s a true story from a public school near you: My elementary age son brought home a wooden box from school a few years ago.

It was covered in his pencil drawings of fish — his favorite. I opened the box and on a scrap of paper inside saw the curse word. Scraps of paper underneath it were filled with other bad words. I shut the box and called the school. That’s when I learned about the school assignment of the “tacky box.” A guidance counselor came to the class, told the kids to write down the worst words they could think of (they could crowdsource with friends from upper grades) and then to put them in a box instead of saying them out loud. It was part of anti-bullying week. I think the class bullies learned some new words.coming up on the school-sponsored ipads and chromebooks. Someone’s daughter had stumbled on them while Googling something for her kindergarten class. How much time are kids spending on those devices at school anyway? And why is this still a mystery? Research is piling up about the negative impact of devices on learning and attention span for kids.before. Memorizing addition and subtraction facts, multiplication tables are out. Intuitive learning and educated guesses are in. It seems backward, like driving a car before building the road. Can we get the basics right? We haven’t even gotten to the tests, the testing to test, the silent recesses to not mess up the tests — how the means to accountability became the ends, and unaccountable ones at that.What does this have to do with the Department of Education? Absolutely nothing. But it helps explain why many parents, even with kids in great schools, are emotionally fed up with the system. That’s the energy behind President Donald Trump’s pending executive order to eliminate the department altogether. Nearly half (46%) of American adults — the largest share this century — are very dissatisfied with the quality of public education in the nation, according to. It doesn’t matter which part of K-12 education is federal (very little) and which part is state or local or goodness knows what part is controlled by unions, because none of it seems to be working right., including for Texas. Reading scores were down across the board, fourth and eighth grade. Math held steady for our fourth graders in the bottom half of the income distribution, but then plunged for them in eighth.that was spent nationally as part of the pandemic-era effort to stem learning loss. We’re spending more on students than ever before — This helps explain the populist momentum to take education down to the studs, to stop throwing good after bad, to sic DOGE on it. The elites — the most educated among us — are failing to pass on the gift of critical thinking, curiosity and rigorous reasoning to the least educated among us — our kids, especially our most vulnerable kids. Even Betsy DeVos, former secretary of Education, has goneBut it is here where we must take a deep breath. Getting rid of DEI in schools, banning library books, cutting funding and yes, even eliminating the Department of Education are ways to express anger, but they have very little to do with the hard work of improving student achievement. Nor do they have much to do with the federal budget or out-of-control spending, which is largely driven by entitlements for the elderly, not investments in our youth.Improving student achievement in math and reading is a much more difficult, patient, slow, nuanced and local game. The biggest secret is that we are not sure we know how to do it. School choice for public and private schools, charter schools — these show promising signs of helping kids stay in school and certainly give parents more agency to choose, but they are no elixir either. Some continue to argue it’s all about teachers’ pay, and that may be part of it. But our nation’s leading education economist, Caroline Hoxby,All of which is to say, it’s going to take more than tearing down to move forward. It’s going to take building up. Here, precisely because of the size of the challenge and uncertainty for next steps, the Department of Education has a vital role to play.The department can serve as a repository of best practices for technology, classroom sizes, curriculum standards, high school graduation rates. The department should be the leading data whiz in the nation, the agency whose work inspires school pilots and new methods and financial incentives, the convener of localities, states and other governments, an enforcer when districts get too big and unwieldy, a counterbalance to the teachers unions in representing parents and kids in education who have no organized lobb





