More than half of Latin Americans deported from US to Congo are now back home

More than half the 15 Latin Americans deported to Congo under the Trump administration's immigration crackdown have returned to their home countries.

Hezbollah rejects latest ceasefire agreement as Israeli strikes kill 4 in LebanonSome Republican governors are rebranding June with conservative alternatives to PrideWater begins refilling Reflecting Pool after Trump's renovation to repaint it 'American flag blue'FIFA prohibits fans from bringing refillable water bottles into World Cup stadiumsChoose ‘Trainspotting’: Ewan McGregor and Danny Boyle reflect on the life-changing filmLongtime CBS correspondent Scott Pelley lived many workers' fantasy: Telling your boss offLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesEnergy, water use and pollution of AI and data centers rival most countriesExperimental pill promises new hope for deadly pancreatic cancerOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsWashington archbishop removes priest as exorcist after comments on UFOs and demonsICE detiene a 48 inmigrantes en Carolina del Sur por uso de documentos de identidad falsos

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsWashington archbishop removes priest as exorcist after comments on UFOs and demonsICE detiene a 48 inmigrantes en Carolina del Sur por uso de documentos de identidad falsos





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