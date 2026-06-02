More Than Half of Americans Regularly Purchase Uncomfortable Shoes, Survey Finds

A new survey of 2,000 Americans found that more than half of Americans regularly purchase shoes they later regret because of how uncomfortable they are. The survey also found that people wasted an average of $279 in the last few years on painful shoes they never wear and that comfort is key in the buying decision. The study also highlighted the importance of running shoes for runners, with nearly all runners agreeing that having the right shoe is essential for meeting their goals.

More than half of Americans admitted they regularly purchase shoes they later regret because of how uncomfortable they are. According to a new survey of 2,000 Americans evenly split by generation, the average person takes almost three million steps and walks nearly 1,200 miles per year.

This equates to walking a little over three miles each day and standing for roughly five hours each day, on average. People wasted an average of $279 in the last few years on painful shoes they never wear. When wearing shoes that hurt their feet, respondents said the lingering pain lasts for a full two days, on average, and they feel it everywhere from their feet to their backs, knees, ankles, and hips.

Many said that traditionally fun occasions, from nights out to vacations, concerts, and weddings have all been ruined due to painful, uncomfortable shoes. In light of this, people said they evolved to become a bit more practical and prioritized buying shoes that are truly supportive at age 34, on average.

However, three-quarters of people still admitted they wish they had started to prioritize wearing supportive shoes earlier in life. Comfort is key in the buying decision, with price being the No. 1 thing that influences shoe selections in 2026, closely followed by supportiveness, durability, and style. The study also found that runners confessed to purchasing running shoes based on how they look rather than how they feel, only to regret it later because they were not supportive or comfortable.

To avoid this in the future, runners said the top things they look for in a good running shoe are overall comfort, durability, good ankle support, and a lightweight feel. Running has become increasingly popular in recent years, with most of Gen Z saying they run or jog for exercise, followed by 56% of millennials, 29% of Gen X, and even 13% of baby boomers.

The No.1 reason runners said they do it is to clear their minds, followed by reducing stress and anxiety, weight management, and improving cardiovascular health. Having the right running shoe is the difference between an amazing run and a horrible run, with nearly all runners agreeing that having the right shoe is essential for meeting their goals.

Skechers commissioned the study to highlight the importance of shoes that hold up to the pace of everyday life and to unveil their new AERO shoes





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Uncomfortable Shoes Running Shoes Comfort Durability Supportiveness Price Style Running Exercise Gen Z Millennials Gen X Baby Boomers Skechers AERO Shoes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meta's Alleged Discrimination Against AmericansA former Meta employee has come forward with allegations of discrimination against Americans, claiming that the company allows Chinese migrants to run departments and discriminates against non-Chinese employees. The employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims that 6 out of 7 layoffs they observed targeted non-Chinese employees, despite non-Chinese employees making up a minority of the workforce.

Read more »

Americans are so burned out they’re turning down high-paying promotions, study saysMore money, more problems.

Read more »

Tax-weary Americans flee blue states for Republican-led southern havensAmericans are voting with their feet, fleeing high-tax blue states for affordable red states as migration reshapes the political map, data shows.

Read more »

Trump Goon Insists ‘Americans Spending More’ Is Good NewsDonald J. Trump

Read more »