Over 20% of inmates released early under Labour's scheme reoffend within 30 days, raising concerns about public safety and the strain on probation services.

On 22 October, Sir Stephen Watson, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, reported that 22 per cent of inmates released early in the city reoffended within one month of their release. The statistic emerged as 650 new prisoners joined the latest tranche of Labour's early‑release programme, which aims to reduce prison overcrowding by allowing inmates to serve only a third of their sentence instead of half.

How the Early Release Scheme Works

The government's initiative, launched on 1 October, permits prisoners to step down from prison after serving a third of their term. Since the start of the year, at least 1,350 people have left custody under the scheme. The final stage, set for June, will extend eligibility to those sentenced to 12 years or more. The policy is designed to free up prison space while maintaining public safety through measures such as electronic tagging and reinforced monitoring.

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Reactions From Police and Probation Staff

Met Police Chief Sir Mark Rowley said his officers arrest two or three early‑release offenders every week, many of whom are subsequently recalled to prison. He warned that more than 100 tagging breaches are reported daily in London, with 95 per cent of breaches leading to the offenders being re‑bail rather than re‑imprisonment. Rowley criticised the lack of sanctions and emphasized the growing risk to communities.

Union representatives from the probation staff union Napo, led by Ben Cockburn, described the scheme as causing an "existential" threat to their services. Cockburn cited chaotic roll‑out, insufficient training and an "excessive workload" as factors that hamper effective supervision. He noted that thousands of guidance pages have overwhelmed staff, who are struggling to manage the new responsibilities.

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Impact on Victims and Public Confidence

Domestic abuse survivors expressed alarm at the potential return of violent offenders to the streets. Hetti Barkworth‑Nanton, chair of Refuge, said the programme "is not providing the protection to survivors that it was meant to." She highlighted cases where victims felt forced to relocate or live in isolation out of fear of an abuser's release. Barkworth‑Nanton also criticised the lack of transparency in tagging numbers, arguing that uncertainty fuels public terror.

Despite concerns, the government defended the policy. A justice spokesperson said the priority remains public safety, citing a pledge to expand tagging, introduce world‑first restriction zones, and increase neighbourhood policing. The spokesperson added that any reoffending would prompt "swift action, including recall when necessary."

What Happens Next for Released Offenders

Examples of released inmates illustrate the programme's reach. Jake Sharp, 19, celebrated his release from HMP Holme House after a domestic violence conviction, thanking political figure Andy Burnham for the early release. Similarly, Isa Salim, 19, was freed from HMP Durham for drug dealing and knife possession; he reported plans to sort out benefits and enjoy a meal at his favourite restaurant. Both cases underscore the tangible effects of policy decisions on individual lives.

Police and probation officials will continue to monitor reoffending rates and adjust protocols as the program expands. The upcoming June phase will see the long‑sentence cohort join the flow, potentially increasing the workload on all agencies involved. The Ministry of Justice remains committed to refining controls, but the current trajectory suggests a continued debate over the balance between prison capacity and community safety.