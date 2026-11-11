Also, Markwayne Mullin promised “zero change” to ICE or the administration’s cruel deportation campaign after a historically bad midterms.

Stay up to speed with the latest headlines, gossip, and news by signing up for the Jezebel With Splinter newsletter. Also, Markwayne Mullin promised “zero change” to ICE or the administration’s cruel deportation campaign after a historically bad midterms.in its recruitment process last year, the chickens have just kept coming home to roost for the Department of Homeland Security.

That is, if the chickens areever-emerging criminal backgrounds; and the roosting is reserved for Americans who have to deal with the street Gestapos whisking civilians andnew details of 17 ICE recruits who were hired despite concerning histories—including misconduct allegations, criminal charges, and other red flags—during a hiring spree that put aside traditional background checks at the start of the second Trump administration. If any of this at all sounds familiar, you might be remembering a February report from APnearly two dozen agents were found to have been charged with crimes since 2020.

Also read DHS Says Illinois Released Convicted Violent Illegal Alien Despite ICE Detainer

Or! You might be recalling a separate project in July, conducted by the Ohio Immigrant Alliance, whichat least 59 current or former federal agents who were accused, charged, or convicted of violent or sexual offenses. Take your pick, I guess.report is separately illuminating, however—and comes in the wake of activists hacking the DHS database and revealing thousands of identities of people who work at the agency, including some 1,500 ICE agents who were.

The outlet says it conducted background checks on 300 of the released names to identify 17 individuals with alarming histories, noting specifically that at least five of them were involved in use-of-force accidents; and at least five were also named in settlement-related lawsuits. In one of the cited cases, an agent had shot a teenagerafter the teen struck his car—in a case that eventually gave $2.5 million to the victim’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit.

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The officer was still hired anyway as a federal agent in Detroit, Michigan. Owing to the number of reports we’ve already seen about federal agents prefacing their DHS career with concerning backgrounds, this report comesa 26-year-old Colombian delivery driver in Maine over the summer, and who’d been previously reported to have a history of violent and abusive behavior, including allegations that he threw boiling water at his ex-wife and their kid.

Because, apparently, BrouilletteStephen Miller—often credited as the evil architect to his deportation campaign—to White House chief of staff. And on Tuesday, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin went on Fox News to“zero change” to the administration’s anti-immigrant policies, adding also that “we’re still going after the worst of the worst. ” Which, those words may be true—but Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste.

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