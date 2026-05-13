More than 8% of Cook County's Electronic Monitoring System Users Missing

Eight percent of the more than 3,000 individuals enrolled in Cook County's electronic monitoring system, which has been criticized for its flaws, are missing, according to the chief judge. Legal actions will continue to be taken to ensure safety and maintain proper judicial review of these cases.

Roughly 8% of the more than 3,000 people enrolled in Cook County ’s electronic monitoring system are missing, according to the chief judge. Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

Roughly 8% of the more than 3,000 people enrolled in the often-criticized electronic monitoring system in Cook County are missing, according to the chief judge. Transparency is not optional — it is a core obligation of this office, “Chief Judge Charles Beach II said in a statement.

“The public has a right to know how this program operates, what the data shows and what we are doing every day to make it stronger. Burke also said the data ‘clearly demonstrates how current safeguards are falling short, particularly when is available to those charged with the most threatening and heinous crimes.

‘We should all be deeply concerned that hundreds of defendants placed on EM are unaccounted for. ’, said Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. The chief judge has set up an online dashboard showing the charges of people currently on electronic monitoring as of April 3. The dashboard shows 21 people charged with murder, 13 charged with attempted murder, 173 charged with aggravated battery and 29 people charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Burke has previously said her office will continue to seek pre-trial detention in cases that impact public safety. At an April news conference, Burke said her prosecutors are going to ask for detention every time a defendant presents a danger. The suspect in the case is a repeat felon who was assigned to electronic monitoring for another violent crime at the time of the murder.

According to the chief judge’s office, catching up with electronic monitoring violators will also be a high priority.

‘The Criminal Division is fully committed to ensuring that electronic monitoring violations are brought before a judge promptly and that our judicial review process operates with the rigor and consistency the public deserves’, of Deputy Chief Judge Erica L. Reddick said in a statement





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Electronic Monitoring Cook County Missing Retreater Felon Electronic Monitoring Violation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cook County man charged after officers find fully automatic gun, unrestrained child in carA man is facing felony charges after investigators recovered a fully-loaded automatic gun during a traffic stop in Chicago Heights.

Read more »

Cook County program targets abusers to break cycle of domestic violenceA Cook County program focuses on holding domestic abusers accountable through intervention programs to break the cycle of violence, offering a shift from traditional victim-centered approaches. Winston Allen shares his journey from abuser to awareness participant.

Read more »

Cook County may owe millions to homeowners over tax salesA federal judge ruled Cook County may have to pay millions to homeowners who lost properties in tax sales without being compensated for their equity, a decision that could have broader financial impacts on taxpayers.

Read more »

8% of people on electronic monitoring in Cook County are AWOL, chief judge's report showsOne in 12 accused criminals in Cook County's electronic monitoring program are currently AWOL, according to a new report from the county's chief judge.

Read more »