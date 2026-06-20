More than 7,000 Booze-fuelled Offenders to Wear Electronic Sobriety Tags During World Cup

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) announced that around 7,300 criminals, either released from prison or serving a community sentence, will be forced to wear alcohol tags during the World Cup. The system sends an alert to probation officers if alcohol is detected in the wearer's perspiration, and the offender can face additional penalties for breaching alcohol bans imposed as a condition of their release.

More than 7,000 booze-fuelled offenders will be barred from drinking and forced to wear electronic 'sobriety tags' during the World Cup . The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said around 7,300 criminals - either those released from prison or serving a community sentence - will be forced to wear alcohol tags at some point during the tournament.

The system sends an alert to probation officers if alcohol is detected in the wearer's perspiration. The offender can then face additional penalties for breaching alcohol bans imposed as a condition of their release. It comes as police gear up for alcohol-driven violent crime, disorder, and anti-social behaviour linked to the international football fixtures.

Prisons, probation, and reducing reoffending minister Lord Timpson said, 'Major sporting events should be a time for the country to come together and enjoy the game, not for alcohol-fuelled violence and disorder to ruin the occasion.

'Having this tech fixed around the ankle is the wake-up call to offenders and leaves them with the sobering thought that one slip-up could send them to jail.





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World Cup Booze-Fuelled Offenders Electronic Sobriety Tags Alcohol Detection Probation Officers Additional Penalties Alcohol Bans Community Punishment Successful In Keeping Problem Drinkers Off Alc Moj Lord Timpson Alcohol-Driven Violent Crime Disorder Anti-Social Behaviour

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