France protests: Over 600,000 rally nationwide for higher wages and school funding

More than 600,000 people rallied across France on Thursday, including in Paris, Lyon and Marseille, to demand higher wages and school funding in nationwide strikes and demonstrations. The Interior Ministry said the figures were still provisional.

More than 600,000 people rallied across France on Thursday, including in Paris, Lyon and Marseille, to demand higher wages and school funding in nationwide strikes and demonstrations.

Massive Crowd Marches In Paris Streets

The Interior Ministry said the figures were still provisional. The Paris march proceeded peacefully Thursday afternoon, drawing a massive crowd at Place de la République. Students carried signs reading Inequalities seriously jeopardize our future and We cannot spend our whole lives just trying to make a living. Workers and retirees also joined, demanding higher wages and pensions.

Also read Boy arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats at Elizabethtown Area Middle School

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said that by early afternoon, around 270,000 people had joined the 180 union-organized rallies outside the capital, most of which were peaceful. He said 70,000 police officers were deployed, backed by armored vehicles, drones and helicopters. Police have been criticized for injuring protesters with heavy-handed tactics. About a third of France high schools were closed or unable to operate, some because of student blockades and others because teachers were on strike.

Advertisement

Public transportation was disrupted in some areas. The Eiffel Tower was also closed. Authorities in the western region of Brittany said masked individuals tried to block roads in Rennes. They said young people, often accompanied by adults, committed serious acts of violence, including throwing steel balls at police.

France main unions warned that the country is on the brink of recession and that layoff plans are multiplying. Fuel, food products, rent, gas, electricity … everything is going up except wages and pensions, they said in a joint statement. France is mired in debt and is one of the worst economic performers in Europe, along with Italy and Belgium.

Students Demand Proper Future For Children

We need to give every single children here in this country a proper future, said Garance Blaise, a 21-year-old university student taking part in the Paris march. It is all about the way we do not know whether we will get a job or not. And our parents, they know that and they agree with us and they also have things to ask for, she said.

So I think the movement is already global, it is already all over Europe and it is not just students, it is the whole population. Corinne Cucchini, from the Private Healthcare Federal Union, joined the Paris demonstration to denounce staff shortages and a lack of equipment at the private hospital in Paris where she works. Our demands focus on raising wages and the working conditions, she said.

Advertisement

Rail Union Leaders Condemn Government Actions

Fabien Villedieu, national secretary of the SUD-Rail union, took aim at President Emmanuel Macron centrist government and the national rail company, SNCF. When the government is not reasonable, when the head of the SNCF is not reasonable … we simply do what we have always done in France, which is to go on strike, he said at the Gare de Lyon station in Paris.

Before the strike action, the government had been negotiating with unions, a familiar scenario in French politics, in hopes of limiting the protest movement. The movement began in September with a protest over staff shortages at a high school southeast of Paris and spread nationwide. It drew students demanding more education funding and then broadened to workers seeking better pensions and help with soaring fuel prices and other costs.

Presidential Candidates Seek To Capitalize On Protests

Thursday demonstrations come as the campaign to succeed Macron as president next May heats up, with political leaders seeking to capitalize on the movement. Macron is constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term. Far-right contender Marine Le Pen is the favorite to win. Some candidates participated in the Paris march, including veteran far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Green leader Marine Tondelier and Raphaël Glucksmann, who represents the moderate left.

There is a sense of absolute frustration at the government failure to operate, said Paul Smith, an associate professor of French history and politics at the University of Nottingham in England. Whoever wins the presidential election is going to have a stack of problems to cope with.