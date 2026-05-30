In-person voting for Tuesday's statewide primary election will dramatically expand Saturday, with 524 more vote centers set to open in Los Angeles County.

for Tuesday's statewide primary election will dramatically expand Saturday, with 524 more vote centers set to open in Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County vote centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting, voter registration and vote-by-mail ballot returns.

On Election Day, June 2, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eligible voters who have not registered can visit any vote center, complete a conditional voter registration and cast a ballot. Once the registration is validated through the statewide database, the ballot will be processed like all others, officials said. County election officials encouraged voters to review their ballots carefully and vote early, noting the ballot includes a large number of contests and candidates.

Two polls released this week in the California governor's race show the same candidate in first place: Xavier Becerra.

"With all L.A. County Vote Centers open this weekend, voters have many convenient options to cast their ballot early," Dean C. Logan, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, said in an earlier statement.

"Avoid the rush, make a plan to vote early this weekend or Monday at a location that's convenient for you. ", an optional tool that allows them to mark selections on a smartphone or computer and transfer them to a ballot-marking device at a vote center. For contests with many candidates, the ballot-marking device displays five candidates at a time, and voters can select the "More" button to view the full list.

A list and map of vote center locations are available at locator.lavote.gov. Information on the county's 400-plus drop boxes is available at In Orange County, 191 vote centers will be open as of Saturday, including those that were temporarily closed during the flammable chemical emergency earlier this month.35 minutes ago





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