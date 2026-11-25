Russian government data obtained by pro-Ukraine hackers and analyzed by the BBC indicates that Russia has lost at least 490,334 soldiers during its war on Ukraine.

A recent hack by pro- Ukraine groups Belarusian Cyber Partisans BY and Ukraine's Silent Crow produced the data that was analyzed by the BBC and independent Russia n outlet Mediazona.

It included more than 11 million death records from 2021 to September 2026, according to the British broadcaster. The data, which includes granular information on the location of deaths in Ukraine and Russian border regions, age ranges, causes of death, and employment and court rulings suggests at least 490,334 Russian soldiers have died during the war so far, according to the BBC.number of Russian military deaths"Putin is going backwards on the battlefield, with new intelligence showing that almost half a million Russian soldiers have been killed since the conflict began," Anne Keast-Butler, the director of the Government Communications Headquarters , said at the time.

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Soldiers carry the coffin of 20-year-old Russian serviceman Nikita Avrov during his funeral at a church in Luga, south of St. Petersburg, April 11, 2022, after his death during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has not publicly revealed the Russian death toll from the war. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said for the first time in February that his country's losses stood at 55,000.

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That figure has not been independently corroborated, however, and the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tankThe BBC also reported that the leaked data shows 65% of 18- to 24-year-olds in Russia who died in 2025 were casualties of the war. For Russians aged 25-34 last year, the number was 59%, making the war the main cause of death for young Russian adults last year, according to the data.

When asked about the various reports surfacing from the data leak, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday:"The only entity that can officially disclose casualty figures is the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation. "