Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. WASHINGTON D.C. — More than 300 solar and storage companies are urging ...

More than 300 solar and storage companies are urging Congress to pass the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act , S. 5653, warning that outdated federal permitting processes and grid infrastructure bottlenecks are delaying critical energy projects and driving up electricity costs.

, the companies call on lawmakers to quickly send the bipartisan legislation to the President’s desk. The signatories note that solar and storage account for 70% of new electricity capacity added to the grid thus far in 2026, while $120 billion in clean energy investment remains caught in permitting delays.

Also read The fate of this Utah library might be decided by 300 votes

“You can’t lower energy costs if you can’t build the energy projects, and these companies know that this bipartisan legislation will help get America building again,”BAAJA would modernize the federal permitting system by ensuring fair treatment for all technologies, protecting lawfully issued permits from politically motivated delays, establishing predictable timelines for federal reviews and judicial proceedings, modernizing transmission planning, and expanding distributed energy resources’ access to wholesale electricity markets.shows that BAAJA could unlock 167 gigawatts of additional solar capacity between 2028 and 2035, bringing solar to over 18% of U.S. electricity generation by 2035. The analysis finds that the bill’s reforms could reduce cumulative power sector CO2 emissions by approximately 20% and avoid $54 billion in public health damages.

The message from more than 300 companies comes as voters made clear in the midterm elections that lowering energy costs is a top concern. Permitting reform is urgently needed to meet rising demand and get more reliable, affordable solar and storage projects built. The Solar Energy Industries Association® is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy.

Advertisement

SEIA works with its 1,200 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is the national trade association for the solar and solar + storage industries, building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy.

Visit SEIA online at We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.