More than 300 pets find new homes in San Diego adoption event

Some 338 pets have new homes Saturday thanks to the San Diego Humane Society’s Adopt-a-Pet Day waiving fees. The event was held Saturday at all four of the Humane Society’s San Diego campuses in San Diego, El Cajon, Escondido and Oceanside as part of California Adopt-a-Pet Day, according to Humane Society spokeswoman Nina Thompson.

NBC 7 photojournalist Paul Makarushka was at the Humane society as San Diegans browsed for their potential furry companion. Some 338 pets have new homes Saturday thanks to the San Diego Humane Society's Adopt-a-Pet Day waiving fees.

The event was held Saturday at all four of the Humane Society's San Diego campuses in San Diego, El Cajon, Escondido and Oceanside as part of California Adopt-a-Pet Day, according to Humane Society spokeswoman Nina Thompson.

"While we celebrate today's success, our mission continues," Thompson said. "More than 500 animals are still waiting at our shelters for their second chance. " Every adoption included spay/neuter surgery, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, post-adoption training support and a free veterinary exam at participating clinics.

"Waiving adoption fees for a day can transform hundreds of lives, both for the animals who find homes and the people who welcome them," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. "We're proud to join shelters across California to spotlight the incredible pets in our care and help more families discover their perfect companion. "This article tagged under:





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