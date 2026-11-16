More than 3,300 high chairs from Costway recalled over safety hazard: CPSC

A warning for parents and guardians. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling more than 3,300 convertible high chairs from Costway. Here's what to know.

A warning for parents and guardians. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling more than 3,300 convertible high chairs from Costway. The high chairs, which could convert into a table or chair set, do not contain a restraint system.

The recalled high chairs were sold at Target, Walmart, and Costway.com between May 2023 through July 2026. If you have this brand at home, the agency and company said to get rid of it, or you can contact Costway for a free replacement.

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Then, you'll get a prepaid label to send it back, and get a new high chair, free of charge.7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues..

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