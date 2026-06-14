More than 250,000 kids pool dive toys sold on Amazon recalled over impalement risk

A popular kids pool toy was recalled this week because of a risk of impalement, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The package of toys was sold online by Amazon, Temu, Wayfair, SHEIN, and Target Plus from February 2019 through October 2025. You’re watching the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule. A popular kids pool toy was recalled this week because of a risk of impalement, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"The recalled dive sticks violate the federal dive sticks ban because they exceeded the compress limit, posing an impalement hazard. In shallow water, children may fall or land on a dive stick, resulting in serious piercing injuries. Facial and eye injuries are also possible when children attempt to retrieve the sticks underwater," the recall stated.

The recalled products are specifically the Sloosh dive sticks that are included in a package of Sloosh water toys that were sold prior to October 23, 2025. Each stick subject to the recall will have the number 40041 printed on one end and on the back of the box of toys it came in, as well as next to the bar code.

Other items included in the Sloosh water toys package are not subject to the recall and can continue to be used. Anyone with the recalled toys should stop using them immediately and dispose of them. Joyin will replace the toy for any customer who sends a photo of their recalled dive sticks in the trash to support@joyin.com





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