More than 2 months later, Soldotna man reunited with lost dog

After his dog bolted during a visit to the local vet clinic near the end of summer, a 70-day search has finally ended for a Soldotna man who had an emotional reunion with his two-year-old pup.

SOLDOTNA, Alaska - After his dog bolted during a visit to the local vet clinic near the end of summer, a 70-day search has finally ended for a Soldotna man who had an emotional reunion with his two-year-old pup.

The dog? An XL American Bully named Bella Rose. The man? 20-year Soldotna resident Rufus Arroyo, an on-call worker at Central Peninsula Hospital who also does work as a dog breeder specializing in bully breeds that end up going to good homes. But when Bella Rose ran off during that August vet visit, Arroyo said he took every measure to find her.

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“It was just a parent looking after their kid,” he explained. “You know, your kid’s there. You’re going to fight teeth and nails. You’re going to do whatever, whatever you need to do, what obstacles there are, no matter if it’s hard or good, you’re going to push farther.

” And in a surprising twist, the Kenai borough mayor and workers at the local landfill ended up getting involved. Arroyo said Bella Rose’s escape from Twin Cities Veterinary Clinic on Aug. 26 began when his brother — who had broken his arm a week prior — brought the pup in to get her shot records updated before her second birthday.

Being a skittish dog, Bella Rose raced around Arroyo’s brother, and in an attempt to avoid falling and aggravating his arm injury, the man was forced to let go of the leash. Bella Rose sprinted off, Arroyo said, racing across Kalifornsky Beach Road at peak traffic hour and disappearing into the woods.

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Arroyo said he spent days off and nights in the woods pushing through brush, fallen trees, and morning dew soaked from the waist down, laying scent rags as a way to draw her out. He even used drones to fly above the trees, seeing if he could spot his lost canine friend. Several sightings of his dog had Arroyo going out time and time again, but each hopeful lede led to nothing.

One time, someone told Arroyo they heard the jingle of Bella Rose’s collar. Another time, he heard she was seen up Slikok Creek — an area known for bear activity — where she supposedly took shelter under a collapsed barn. Arroyo said help came from KPAL , a group led by Kenai Peninsula realtor Kelly Griebel, which lent Arroyo a few traps that would hopefully catch Bella Rose.

He said that they managed to get her to enter a trap, but she quickly panicked, spun around and bolted out, leaving her wary of the traps.

“Every time we had a sighting, we would move a trap,” he said. “We would add more food, more water bowls in areas where she was sighted. ” Eventually, the trail went cold. Arroyo said weeks passed without a sighting of his beloved dog.

Then, about a week ago, Arroyo got a report of a dog dragging a leash around the Soldotna Landfill, a few miles from where Bella Rose first escaped. A man sent him a photo of a dog.

“Right away when I saw it, I mean, I knew instantly by her movement, by her head, by everything about her, that it was her,” Arroyo said. Landfill staff were cooperative and let Arroyo set live traps, with worker and fellow animal lover James Van Bruggen even offering to stay late, but normal operating hours and strict facility security made prolonged overnight access difficult, Arroyo said.

After days with no success, the father of one of Arroyo’s friends made a call to Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche — a known advocate for lost dogs and pets — to pull some strings. Arroyo said Micciche told him he would work with the landfill to come up with a plan, an unusual request to allow Arroyo to stay out on landfill property overnight to catch Bella Rose.

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“ Mike had stated that I had one chance, one moment. This is my shot,” Arroyo recalled. With a custom-built 4x8-foot dog pen featuring a sensitive pressure-plate trigger, Arroyo laid down a scent blanket his dog had used and waited. Monitoring live cameras set up at the scene of the trap, Arroyo watched from a distance with anxiety.

Finally, Bella Rose came into view and cautiously stepped into the cage. When she pawed at the blanket, the trigger slammed the door shut. Arroyo said the wave of relief overcame him — and Bella Rose.

“She kind of just sat there in the corner and just put her head down and just ... you just saw her just take a deep breath in and just ... I don’t know if she was just tired and just knew that it was done,” he recalled.

“No more running. ” Arroyo said since then, it’s been a time of recovery for Bella Rose, and a time of reflection for Arroyo, who said that after Bella Rose was back home, he realized the significance of the moment: Arroyo said Bella Rose’s canine grandmother Athena Rose passed away exactly two years earlier to the day, in fact to the hour — 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. Arroyo believes that was a sign.

“I honestly believe that her grandma followed her and carried her through her journey,” he said. “And when time was ready, she told her it was time to come home. ” Arroyo gives a lot of credit to those who helped him; the landfill employees, borough mayor Peter Micciche, KPAL.

“Without them that night, I would not have been able to sit up there on that hill and watch her step in my trap and me shake and about cry,” he said. “I’ve been crying all day. Just lost for words.

“They’re not dogs. They’re my family. And I would do it again if I had to. ” See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com