More than 150 speeding tickets issued in I-90 construction zone

Elyria police officers have made keeping the I-90 construction zone safe for drivers and workers a priority.

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio - Elyria police officers have made keeping the I-90 construction zone safe for drivers and workers a priority. Since Jan. 1, a total of 157 speeding tickets have been issued between mile post 145.2 near the Elyria/Elyria Township border and mile post 147.7 near the Sheffield Village/Elyria border.

Between June 2 and June 5, a total of 80 citations were issued, with the average speed being 72 mph. The highest speed recorded by Elyria police during the past year was 103 mph. The driver of that vehicle was under the age of 18.

“Construction zones require drivers to slow down and remain attentive,” said Elyria Chief James Welsh. “When motorists ignore posted speed limits, they put themselves, roadway workers, first responders, and other drivers at risk. Our goal is to encourage compliance, prevent crashes, and ensure everyone gets home safely. ”Metroparks police break up gathering of more than 300 teensSentencing for driver guilty of Summit County DUI crash that killed 18-year-old





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ELYRIA SPEEDERS I-90 DRIVERS

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