More than 140 people have reported vomiting and diarrhea aboard the Caribbean Princess, which departed Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 11.

More than 140 passengers and crew on board a cruise ship that departed from South Florida last week have reported becoming sick with a mystery gastrointestinal illness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

According to information provided by the CDC, the Princess Cruises ship Caribbean Princess departed Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 11 on a 12-night journey. The outbreak was then reported days later on Nov. 15. RELATED STORY | Nearly 200 passengers rescued after tanker hits river boat in New Orleans: 'Miracle on the Mississippi' At least 134 of 2,936 passengers and 14 of the 1,132 crew members have reported symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC.

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In response to the outbreak, Princess Cruises and the crew on board the ship said there have been increased cleaning and disinfection efforts according to their outbreak and response plan. In addition, passengers and crew who are sick have been isolated.

"Norovirus is often the cause of gastrointestinal illness outbreaks on cruise ships, but we don't always know the cause of the outbreak when we begin an investigation," the CDC said on its website. "Finding the agent that caused an outbreak can take time. " So far, the cause of the illness is unknown.

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"Princess Cruises can confirm that a limited number of guests aboard Caribbean Princess have reported mild gastrointestinal illness," the cruise line said in a statement to CBS News Miami. "Our crew responded promptly by implementing enhanced sanitation protocols across the ship, including comprehensive cleaning and disinfection measures.

" RELATED STORY | CDC sidelines itself as hantavirus cruise ship outbreak grabs global attention The statement says that while most guests remain unaffected by the illness, it is continuing to monitor the situation. According to the CDC, cases of illnesses that have been reported are totals for the entire voyage.

"It does not mean all people are sick at the same time, such as when they arrive or leave a port or ship," the CDC continued. The Caribbean Princess departed Fort Lauderdale on a round-trip, 12-day Panama Canal trip that is expected to return on Nov. 23.