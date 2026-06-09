More than 1 million Jeep vehicles recalled over fire risk as owners warned not to park inside

Stellantis is recalling over 1 million Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles over an electrical defect that could spark a fire, urging owners to park outdoors.

Liz Claman shows off Nike's Team USA's World Cup jerseyDeveloper on Miami attracting money: 'This place is paradise'is recalling more than 1 million Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles over a defect that could spark a fire, urging owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from buildings until a remedy is available.and Gladiator vehicles.

In the affected vehicles, an electrical issue involving the wiring for the electric hydraulic power steering pump could cause nearby materials to overheat and potentially ignite, as first reported by the "In rare circumstances, this may cause combustible materials to overheat, potentially leading to a vehicle fire," Stellantis spokesperson Frank Matyok said in a statement to FOX Business. Matyok added that FCA US, the automaker's U.S. operating unit, is advising owners to park affected vehicles away from structures and other vehicles "out of an abundance of caution.

"Once the fix is ready, affected owners will be notified by mail and instructed on how to schedule repairs at their local dealership. "Affected customers will be notified by first class mail when they can schedule service. FCA US is working diligently to accelerate remedy availability and anticipates a solution no later than July," Matyok said.

Depending on the vehicle, repairs may include inspection and replacement of the wiring harness and electric hydraulic power steering pump. The recall also extends to an estimated 106,258 vehicles in Canada, 23,704 in Mexico and 124,297 in markets outside North America, according to Maytok.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE In late May, Stellantis recalled 419,035 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L SUVs over a software defect that could delay side





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