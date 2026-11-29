More than 1,200 migrants traveling from North Africa have reached the Greek islands of Crete and Gavdos in the past two days.

More than 1,200 migrants traveling in boats from North Africa have reached the Greek islands of Crete and Gavdos over the past two days, according to coast guard figures.

The bodies of two people who had reached shore were recovered on Saturday, authorities said. There was no immediate information on the migrants’ nationalities, although all were believed to have set sail from Libya. The surge in migrant arrivals to Greece comes despite the hard line on migration taken by the government.

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The country is among five European Union nations aiming to set up a “return hub” in Rwanda where rejected asylum-seekers could be sent from next year, in a move aimed at deterring more people from coming. The plan by Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands has drawn criticism from human rights groups.