More Taxpayers to Receive Form 1099-K as Reporting Thresholds Drop

The IRS has lowered the reporting threshold for Form 1099-K, meaning more taxpayers could receive this tax form for the first time this year. The changes aim to simplify tax reporting for individuals who engage in business transactions through online platforms. This article explains the new reporting thresholds and provides guidance on how to handle Form 1099-K.

Many taxpayers could receive Form 1099-K for the first time this tax season, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate. If you had more than $5,000 in business transactions from apps like PayPal or Venmo or online marketplaces like eBay, you could receive Form 1099-K for 2024. The 2024 reporting threshold is down from the 2023 limit of more than 200 payments worth above $20,000.

For 2025, regardless of the number of transactions, a limit above $600 applies to calendar year 2026 and beyond, according to IRS guidance released in November. The IRS said the changes were made 'to avoid problems for taxpayers, tax professionals and others,' former IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement at the time.\While the 1099-K reporting threshold is lower for 2024,'there are no changes in what counts as income,' said April Walker, lead manager for tax practice and ethics with the American Institute of CPAs.'This is just a reporting mechanism.' If you made a profit selling an item — meaning the sales price is more than what you originally paid — you do not owe taxes on the reported income, according to the IRS. The same strategy applies if you receive Form 1099-K for personal payments. But if you're subtracting these payments on Schedule 1, you should keep records, such as receipts, to prove the income isn't taxable, Walker said.





