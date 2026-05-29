It will be a pretty seasonal May afternoon, with the chance for a few storms and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Drier weather is in store this weekend.

DENVER — It will be a mild and mostly cloudy start to our Friday. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s for the morning commute, but will quickly climb into the low 70s by lunch and we'll hit highs near 80 degrees by 3 p.m. More storms likely across the Denver metro area Friday afternoon A few storms are likely by early afternoon and there is a marginal risk of severe weather across portions of the the metro area and northeastern plains.

A few storms could produce some larger hail, lightning and gusty winds. We also can't rule out an isolated tornado or two. It'll be a bit drier over the weekend with just a few storms possible on Saturday and more sunshine on Sunday. We could see a few severe storms pop up Saturday afternoon along the far northeastern plains.

Daytime highs will be seasonal in the upper 70s to low 80s this weekend. The seasonal but unsettled weather pattern will continue into early next week, the first week of June. So far, it looks like a summer-like heat wave moves into the Denver metro late next week with highs in the upper 80s. DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream. Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream





DenverChannel / 🏆 239. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

9 News Meteorologist 9 News Weather Team 9 News Weather Team Changes 9 News Weather Team Changes Today 9News Danielle Grant 9News Weather Forecasters Channel 9 News Denver Weather Danielle Grant Bio Danielle Grant Channel 9

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EDM and melodic metal? That's what Signs of Tranquility is all aboutThe Denver band plays Moe's Original BBQ on Friday, May 29, before heading on tour.

Read more »

Homecoming: Wildermiss is the band to see at Outside DaysDenver-born, Nashville-based band kicksoff festival weekend on Friday, May 29

Read more »

Train fire at NY Penn Station wreaks Friday commute havoc; service may be out hoursNew Jersey and New York City commuters are facing extensive delays in and out of New York Penn Station Friday, with intensifying ripple effects, after an Amtrak work train car on one of the hub’s tracks caught fire. The FDNY says it was called to the Midtown scene on 31st Street, between Seventh and Eighth avenues, around 1:30 a.m.

Read more »

Mercury vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, May 29Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty are set to play their fourth game in six days on Friday night, as they wrap up a two-game set against the Phoenix Mercu

Read more »