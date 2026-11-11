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More people could count as obese under newly proposed definition — here's what you need to know

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More people could count as obese under newly proposed definition — here's what you need to know
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A new study supports a more nuanced approach to obesity diagnosis. Here's what to know.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsObesity is linked to a range of health problems ‪—‬ including heart disease, diabetes and early death ‪—‬ but it can be hard to know who is most at risk for these outcomes.

Doctors and researchers often use body mass index .

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Validation of clinical and preclinical obesity across global cohorts. Lauren Schneider is a health and science journalist based in New York. She earned a bachelor's degree in neuroscience at The University of Texas at Austin and has a master's degree in science journalism from NYU. Her work has been published in The Transmitter and EOS, among other places.

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