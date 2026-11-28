A new UC Davis veterinary center in University City offers cardiology, oncology, advanced diagnostic imaging and an emergency room.

Dr. Joao Orvalho, left, does a cardiac ultrasound on Lucky with registered veterinary technicians Daniel Fullen and Aaron Inserra, right, at the new Janice K. Hobbs UC Davis Veterinary Medical Center.

Lucky the terrier stretched out on the exam table as cardiologist Joao Orvalho ran a probe over his fur and looked at images of his leaky heart valve on a monitor. The 13-year-old dog was due for a dental cleaning, and Orvalho was trying to weigh the risks of allowing the procedure. The cardiac ultrasound showed his age-related valve issue was still relatively mild.

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Lucky’s primary vet would be told that the dental work could go ahead, as long as the dog was monitored. UC Davis Hobbs Veterinary Center Southern California in University City since October, when he and his cardiology colleagues were the first department to move over from Sorrento Valley. That’s where the UC Davis satellite facility was located for more than 20 years.