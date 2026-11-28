The residential parking program started in 1999 after people living in City Park and Varsity View complained about a lack of parking.

Saskatoon city council deferred making a decision on a residential parking permit report after councillors wanted more information. An attempt to modernize a residential parking program has left Saskatoon city council confused, concerned and wanting more time to discuss the idea.

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