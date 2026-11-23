More human remains have been found near the Lafayette Cemetery after the city decided to relocate a massive pile of excess soil that had been removed from the site for burials.

More human remains have been found near the Lafayette Cemetery, after the city decided to relocate a massive pile of excess soil that had been removed from the site for burials.

The most recent discovery of a human bone fragment last week left State Archaeologist Holly Norton “shocked,” she said. A “spoils pile,” or excess soil from digging graves, started accumulating near a fire station across the street from the Lafayette Cemetery around 2010, according to city officials. Norton recommended the city conduct a “full recovery” — or a thorough sift — of the pile, to locate any other remains or burial materials within.

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But as she and the city got “deeper into the logistics,” Norton said, the size of the pile — which the city estimated to be around 300 cubic yards, or 28 truckloads, of soil — made it too costly for a full recovery. City officials instead decided to move the soil pile to the Lafayette-owned Coal Creek Memorial Cemetery in nearby Louisville, a weeklong process that was completed last month.

During the process of moving the pile, more evidence of human remains were observed and sent to Norton’s office. Norton confirmed that she received about a dozen items from the city, which she identified as “human remains and some artifacts” — including “pieces of caskets. ” The city decided to reinter those remains at the Lafayette Cemetery, while the remaining soil was moved to the Coal Creek cemetery. Norton would not have recommended that course of action, she said.

“It is highly, highly likely that remains have been separated — that what was reinterred at the Lafayette Cemetery are portions of people,” Norton said. “It’s very likely that skeletal remains were scattered throughout that pile and that some of them are now at Coal Creek, and some are at Lafayette Cemetery. ”Last week, Lafayette resident Roy Johnson and his wife found what was identified by Norton as the weathered “end of a tibia” near the cemetery.

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Johnson told the City Council during its Tuesday meeting that the couple went to see the former soil pile site near the fire station that morning, and while he waited in the car, his wife found “what appeared to be an old bone. ” He maintains that they did not go to the fire station with the intention of searching for human remains.

On Wednesday morning, Johnson said, he brought the item to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office, which gave it to Norton to identify as a tibia.

“I have thought that it would be likely that, over the years, we might find more fragments. This large of a case, this quickly, shocked me,” she said in a phone call Thursday morning. Norton visited the fire station site after the soil pile was removed, and said it appeared to her that LINc Partners — the company Lafayette has contracted to manage operations at its cemetery — was “thorough in removing any and all soils and remains.

” “The lawn had been scraped. Multiple city & LINc staff were active all throughout that area,” she said in an email, adding: “No one saw a substantial piece of bone? But Johnson’s wife walked right up to it while he was waiting in the car? What are the chances?

” City spokesperson Erin Frazier said the recovery of the bone piece by a member of the public “reinforces that lurid interest will not afford these former members of our community the respectful rest they deserve. ” “We will afford this recovered bone fragment the quiet care and dignity that we have shown for all of the materials recovered from the soils pile and returned to us from the State,” Frazier added.

As more human remains have been unearthed, local historians Doug Conarroe and Frank Archuleta place their blame on the city. They say that human remains ending up in the spoils pile is a result of poor record keeping at the Lafayette Cemetery, where the City Council this yearat the Lafayette Cemetery.

The pair said they had asked officials years ago to stop digging in certain parts of the cemetery, citing aUsing an early map of the cemetery, Conarroe said he might know the identity of “at least one of the disinterred remains” that landed in the soil pile.

“I’m wondering how she’ll be memorialized. Does she get two memorial plaques, one in the Lafayette Cemetery and one in Coal Creek Memorial Cemetery? And what’s the likelihood of the dirt with the remains getting moved again? ” he said.

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Evans Resident Rito Romero checks out the damage in his family’s flooded home, Sept. 16, 2013. “It seems like they’re treating the human remains like road base or foundation fill dirt — just load those parts of skeletons in the dump truck and take it wherever. Not respectful, and not a good way of treating something this important,” Conarroe added.

Conarroe and Archuleta have also questioned why there was no ceremony to rebury the soil pile at the Coal Creek cemetery, or for the reinterment of remains at the Lafayette Cemetery. They say the city should have notified the public before those decisions were made. City spokesperson Frazier said the relocation of the soil pile was not shared “out of respect for the cultural sensitivity of the site and to prevent trespassing and disturbance from unauthorized amateur investigation.

” “As discretion has not guarded the sanctity of these locations, we will further protect these sites with physical barriers and electronic monitoring to keep the sites from unauthorized and disrespectful exploration,” Frazier added. As of Sunday, fencing had been put up in an area at the Coal Creek cemetery and near the fire station across the street from the Lafayette Cemetery, according to Conarroe.formed earlier this year to address issues at the cemetery, said the city has lacked adequate guidance for “how a smallish, mid-size municipality in Colorado should deal with the challenges we’ve had.

” Beaulieu said Norton’s initial recommendation that the city do a full sift of the soil pile could have cost “close to $1 million,” and he would have liked for the state office to provide “more feasible” direction earlier in the process.

“Something that I’ve wondered about is, to what extent, in 2027, the state could put out something that provides a playbook,” he said. Beaulieu said the city’s public communication about the cemetery soil pile, and the human remains found within, could have been better.

“Communication here was not nearly proactive enough,” he said. “I don’t like how the city communicated this. ” But he does not condone, he added, people going “spelunking and searching and sleuthing for human remains.

” “I do think there was some wisdom in being not quite as forthcoming about the cemetery pile behind the fire station and the timing of the move, because I think they didn’t want to create a spectacle where people just kind of went out to see if they can find remains of people who died a century ago,” Beaulieu said.