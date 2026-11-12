More cities move to ban data centers after midterm backlash

Some cities are advancing data-center restrictions after midterm voters overwhelmingly favored tighter controls.

The political backlash against data centers is spreading across the United States, with local governments moving to pause developments or tighten regulations just days after voters delivered a rebuke to the industry in the midterm elections.

Data centers, which provide the computing power behind AI, cloud services and other online technologies, have become increasingly contentious. Communities are weighing the economic benefits against concerns about electricity and water consumption, noise, emissions and the costs of new infrastructure. That tension spilled into the November 3 midterms. Ballotpedia says voters faced at least 50 local ballot measures concerning data centers across 13 states in 2026, with 41 scheduled for the general election.

Also read Gadi Eisenkot Yashar Bloc Plans to Repeal Netanyahu Laws

By November 4, voters had voted on 47 measures; 46 resulted in support for tighter controls on data-center development, either through new restrictions or the rejection of proposals that would have encouraged development. Since the midterms, several cities have taken further steps to restrict data-center development. Edmond, Oklahoma The Edmond City Council unanimously extended an existing moratorium on data centers at its November 9 meeting. The 5-0 vote keeps the pause in place until June 30, 2027.

The moratorium prevents Edmond from accepting rezoning and building-permit applications that would allow data centers to be built, expanded, or operated within the city. Officials said the extension gives the city additional time to assess potential regulations and land-use issues surrounding the facilities. Newsweek has contacted Mark Nash, mayor of Edmond, for comment and is awaiting a response. Memphis, Tennessee Memphis has a temporary pause in place that actually predates the November elections.

However, the city has continued working toward permanent regulations. The City of Memphis published a draft law that said large data centers can place unusually high demands on electricity and may require extensive backup generators, substations, battery storage, cooling equipment, and water. It also identified potential effects involving wastewater, stormwater, emergency services, traffic, lighting, vibration, noise, and air quality. The council rejected a proposed 18-month moratorium in a 6-6 tie.

A shorter, 135-day pause was passed 7-5 on October 20. However, the Memphis City Council has continued discussing how data centers should be regulated, including community concerns and potential zoning standards. A "Data Center Legislation Discussion" meeting was held on November 9, six days after the midterm elections, although no zoning changes or other measures were voted on at the meeting.

Advertisement

Newsweek has contacted Philip Spinosa, Memphis City Council Planning and Zoning Committee chairman, for comment and is waiting for a response. Marshalltown, Iowa Marshalltown also started acting before Election Day. The city adopted a temporary four-month moratorium on data-center applications in August 2026 while officials developed specific local regulations. It identified electricity demand, water use, wastewater discharge, stormwater management, noise, emergency response, public safety, transportation, utility capacity and environmental impacts among the issues that needed further study.

That regulatory process carried over beyond the midterms. At its November 9 meeting, the council continued debating proposed data-center zoning rules and referred part of the package back to the city's Planning and Zoning Commission for additional consideration, after discussions lasted well over three hours. Newsweek has reached out to council member Marco Yepez-Gomez, who originally pushed for a longer moratorium, for comment and awaits a reply.

Boise, Idaho On November 6, three days after Election Day, Lauren McLean, the mayor of Boise, announced a proposed moratorium on the development of "mega data centers" within city limits. A public hearing was scheduled for the Boise City Council's November 10 meeting, and the moratorium was approved with immediate effect.

"These mega data centers don't belong anywhere in Idaho, and in the absence of a statewide moratorium, I'm pulling the emergency brake to protect Boiseans and our precious natural resources," McLean said in the city's announcement. The City of Boise said large facilities can create "unprecedented" demands for electricity, water, and land while producing "enormous" noise, heat, and emissions.

It added that the city currently has no applications for mega data centers, making the proposal preventive rather than a response to a specific pending development. Newsweek has contacted McLean for comment and is awaiting a response. In summary, following the midterms, Boise has adopted a new moratorium and Edmond has extended an existing one, while Memphis and Marshalltown are continuing regulatory processes that were already underway.

The November 3 vote has been followed by continued, and in some places accelerated, local scrutiny of an industry facing growing resistance over its effects on energy, water, land, and surrounding communities. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Ben Kelly and James DebensThe political backlash against data centers is spreading across the United States, with local governments moving to pause developments or tighten regulations just days after voters delivered a rebuke to the industry in the Data centers, which provide the computing power behind AI, cloud services and other online technologies, have become increasingly contentious. Communities are weighing the economic benefits against concerns about electricity and water consumption, noise, emissions and the costs of new infrastructure.says voters faced at least 50 local ballot measures concerning data centers across 13 states in 2026, with 41 scheduled for the general election.

Advertisement

By November 4, voters had voted on 47 measures; 46 resulted in support for tighter controls on data-center development, either through new restrictions or the rejection of proposals that would have encouraged development. The moratorium prevents Edmond from accepting rezoning and building-permit applications that would allow data centers to be built, expanded, or operated within the city. Officials said the extension gives the city additional time to assess potential regulations and land-use issues surrounding the facilities.

Memphis has a temporary pause in place that actually predates the November elections.that said large data centers can place unusually high demands on electricity and may require extensive backup generators, substations, battery storage, cooling equipment, and water. It also identified potential effects involving wastewater, stormwater, emergency services, traffic, lighting, vibration, noise, and air quality. The council rejected a proposed 18-month moratorium in a 6-6 tie. A shorter, 135-day pause was passed 7-5 on October 20.

However, the Memphis City Council has continued discussing how data centers should be regulated, including community concerns and potential zoning standards. A"" meeting was held on November 9, six days after the midterm elections, although no zoning changes or other measures were voted on at the meeting.has contacted Philip Spinosa, Memphis City Council Planning and Zoning Committee chairman, for comment and is waiting for a response.

The city adopted a temporary four-month moratorium on data-center applications in August 2026 while officials developed specific local regulations. It identified electricity demand, water use, wastewater discharge, stormwater management, noise, emergency response, public safety, transportation, utility capacity and environmental impacts among the issues that needed further study.

, the council continued debating proposed data-center zoning rules and referred part of the package back to the city's Planning and Zoning Commission for additional consideration, after discussions lasted well over three hours.has reached out to council member Marco Yepez-Gomez, who originally pushed for a longer moratorium, for comment and awaits a reply. On November 6, three days after Election Day, Lauren McLean, the mayor of Boise, announced a proposed moratorium on the development of"mega data centers" within city limits.

A public hearing was scheduled for the Boise City Council's November 10 meeting, and the moratorium was approved with immediate effect.

"These mega data centers don't belong anywhere in Idaho, and in the absence of a statewide moratorium, I'm pulling the emergency brake to protect Boiseans and our precious natural resources,"" demands for electricity, water, and land while producing"enormous" noise, heat, and emissions. It added that the city currently has no applications for mega data centers, making the proposal preventive rather than a response to a specific pending development.

In summary, following the midterms, Boise has adopted a new moratorium and Edmond has extended an existing one, while Memphis and Marshalltown are continuing regulatory processes that were already underway. The November 3 vote has been followed by continued, and in some places accelerated, local scrutiny of an industry facing growing resistance over its effects on energy, water, land, and surrounding communities.