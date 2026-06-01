More Cancellations and Endings Announced for Popular Magazine

The popular magazine has announced plans to continue with even more cancellations and endings through the month. This is due to the upcoming new series that will be making their debuts, which means older series need to be cleared out to make room. Unfortunately, not all works get to have their real ending, and two more series will need to end as a result of the new series debuting next week.

The popular magazine has announced plans to continue with even more cancellations and endings through the month. This is due to the upcoming new series that will be making their debuts, which means older series need to be cleared out to make room.

Unfortunately, not all works get to have their real ending, and two more series will need to end as a result of the new series debuting next week. The magazine is releasing three new series over the course of June, including some returning creators coming back with a new attempt at success. The first new series is HAL FORULA, followed by Reiya Machida's new series.

Both of these series are briefly teased with first looks in the latest issue of the magazine, and two more series are about to end in the next two weeks to clear up space. It's unclear whether the two series ending will be due to cancellations or natural ends, but given the latest developments, it's most likely that two more series will be cancelled.

The magazine has a history of cancelling series in the midst of new arcs, and it seems that this trend will continue





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Cancellations Endings Popular Magazine New Series Debut Older Series

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