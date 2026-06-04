More Bitcoin Than Satoshi Holds: Supply Dynamics Reveal Key Detail as Price Drops

Bitcoin current price action suggests unusually strong sell pressure despite Satoshi-Sized BTC stack being absorbed in the market.

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U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available. Bitcoin investors' average cost basis is around $53K. Historically, bear markets ended only after the price fell below the realized price.

I thought that level would be hard to revisit, given institutional inflows…Also, when Bitcoin traded near $63,000 in March 2024, spot ETFs, which launched earlier that year, absorbed 509,102 BTC while MicroStrategy added 650,706 BTC. Combined, this amounts to 1,240,808 BTC. This figure becomes even more noteworthy when placed in a broader context.

Putting this in context, the total Bitcoin absorbed by ETFs and MicroStrategy alone exceeds Satoshi's estimated holdings and represents nearly half of the coins currently held on exchanges.fell below $62,000 following a selloff that saw more than $1.5 billion in leveraged crypto liquidations over 24 hours, including over $800 million in Bitcoin and $386 million in Ethereum positions. The recent drop brings Bitcoin below the $63,000 level it traded at in March 2024 when Bitcoin ETFs and MicroStrategy accumulated more than 1.2 million BTC.

CEO Ki Young Ju noted that while more BTC than Satoshi's stack or nearly half of exchange reserves has been absorbed, Bitcoin's price is still back at the same level. Despite this, the current price action suggests unusually strong sell pressure. Ju noted that this distribution phase feels like a massive change of hands, with Bitcoin investors' average cost basis now around $53,000.

Historically, bear markets ended only after the price fell below the realized price, he noted, but he thinks this level would be hard to revisit, given institutional inflows and MSTR barely selling any BTC.





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