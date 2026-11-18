More Absolute Universe Debuts In Absolute Flash #21 from Jeff Lemire and Haining (Spoilers)

Absolute Flash #21 expands the Absolute Universe with twisted new takes on Kilg%re, Cyborg, H.I. V.E. and Queen Bee. Grodd glimpses a terrifying future as a cosmic parasite seemingly linked to Absolute Starro possesses Wally West.

Jeff Lemire and Haining reframe Kilg%re’s DC role entirely, revealing it as the identity of Absolute Cyborg. Volume 2 #3 in 1987 as an electro-mechano-organic intelligence that feeds on"electro-life". It consumed its homeworld in the Pleiades sector, was placed into vibrational limbo by a being called Meta#sker, and was later released on Earth near Salt Lake City when Wally West, as the Flash, accidentally freed it.

Also read Skydance's Absolute Batman Could Launch a New DC Animated Universe After Leadership Shake-up

Kilg%re crossed paths with Maxwell Lord and the early Justice League International, forming part of the tangled events that helped shape that team. It has since fought Cyborg, becoming part of his rogues' gallery. And now it seems the Absolute Kilg%re has been attacking the Absolute Cyborg.

But Absolute Kilg%re isn't the current threat, as Grodd gets a future flash of what's to come…Absolute Flash #21 by Jeff Lemire and Haining As Wally West is possessed by something that turns his eyes all dark cosmic. But it has a familiar eye all to itself. #28 in 1960, as the debut of the Justice League of America. Starro belongs to a race of parasitic starfish known as the Star Conquerors.

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These entities produce smaller drones that attach to faces and seize control of hosts, allowing a single Mother Star or Conqueror to dominate entire populations and form a hive mind. The Absolute Universe Starro is less of a starfiosh, more of a body horror. And more of a threat than Kilg%re. But in the Absolute Universe, Kilg%re takes a different role.

Rather than fighting the Absolute Cyborg, it *is* Absolute Cyborg. While in Gotham City, with Ralph Dibny, Abrakadabra, Zolomon and Dr Bones of the DEO are heading to see Elenore Thawne, one of the Absolute Justice League…#2 in 1980, presenting itself as a coalition of scientists and operatives dedicated to eliminating superheroes and seizing global control, later under the influence of Queen Bee. Created by#23 in 1963.

Ruler of the hiveworld Korll, she lives for the expansion of her insectoid species. She commands armies of bee-men drones, deploys mind-confusing pollen, and has used venomous darts and superhuman strength and speed against the Justice League while seeking an elixir of immortality. There have been various Queen Bees over the years, and now Elenore Thawne has taken the Absolute role… CAN RAY PALMER BE TRUSTED?

The Microverse is a dangerous place, and with Wally still recovering from his run-in with Hunter Zolomon, it's up to Linda and Grodd to navigate their best path forward. And even though Ray Palmer saved them, does he actually want to help them, or are they all simply a new thing for him to experiment on? $4.99 11/18/2026Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992.

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Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.

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