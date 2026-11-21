The company’s new plants, including the one in Dothan, would expand production.

DOTHAN, Ala. - Niron Magnetics, a Minnesota-based company that will rely on Dothan to provide its labor force, says it will begin construction on a plant in Dothan in 2028.

The company is new to this part of the country. Niron Magnetics was founded about 12 years ago.

Also read Dothan Aquatics offers fall lifeguard training for first time

“Niron began with a big idea. A high-performance magnet made without any rare earth elements. Many said it couldn’t be done,” CEO Jonathan Rowntree said. According to Rowntree, the company’s magnets now power AI infrastructure, cars, defense systems, and industrial and consumer electronics.

Niron’s customers include General Motors, Honda and Moog Inc., a manufacturing company specializing in aerospace and defense applications. The company says its magnet is the most powerful in the world.

Advertisement

“...it’s 50% more powerful than the most powerful permanent magnets today. And so, it will eventually allow you, with our magnet technology, to replace those electromagnets with permanent magnets, and enable you to shrink those down. And so, essentially, you could have an MRI in your home. You could have your personal MRI,” Rowntree said.

The company’s new plants, including the one in Dothan, would expand production. The plans have a core principle of bringing advanced manufacturing back to America.

“Magnets made here in Dothan by the people of the Wiregrass. Going into cars, audio systems, motors, defense systems, and more that will help shape America’s future,” Rowntree said. Niron says construction on the Dothan plant will begin in 2028. A second Minnesota plant is scheduled to open next year.

Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!