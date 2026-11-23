An inquest into the death of Jamie Lindop found a deflated tyre from a thorn caused a fatal moped crash in Wrexham. The ruling highlights safety concerns for riders on Oak Road.

Jamie Lindop, a 33-year-old resident of Overton in Wrexham County Borough, Wales, died in a collision between his moped and a van on Oak Road on December 15, 2025. An inquest into his death has concluded that the fatal accident was likely triggered by a thorn embedded in the front tyre of his vehicle.

Investigation Into Tyre Pressure And Thorn

The collision took place at approximately 6:45 am under conditions of heavy rain and darkness. Forensic collision investigator Meilir Hywel testified that a thorn was discovered in the moped's front tyre during the examination. The tyre pressure measured only 6psi, which was significantly below the required 29psi.

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Mr. Hywel stated that it was impossible to determine how long the thorn had been lodged in the tyre prior to the incident. However, he noted that the driver, Mr. Lindop, would likely not have been aware of the deflation until he attempted to steer the moped. This lack of control appears to have been the primary factor in the subsequent loss of stability.

Witness Accounts And Collision Details

The moped fell onto its side before colliding with the front nearside wing of a Vauxhall van. Paul Goodwin, the driver of the van, told police that he heard a massive bang and saw the moped's headlight approaching him out of nowhere. The impact threw Mr. Lindop from the vehicle, and he was found lying underneath the van.

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The driver of the moped sustained multiple injuries in the crash. Despite emergency responses, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Wrexham Maelor Hospital. The combination of poor visibility and the mechanical failure of the tyre created a high-risk scenario that proved fatal on that specific morning.

Family Tributes And Personal Impact

A statement read at the hearing in Ruthin by Mr. Lindop's mother, Amanda Tulloch, described her son as quiet, gentle, and sensitive. She highlighted his devotion to his two children and mentioned that he was looking forward to spending Christmas with them. This personal tribute underscored the tragic loss felt by his immediate family.

Ms. Tulloch also noted that Mr. Lindop had owned the moped for about three years. He used the same route to work every morning, indicating that this was not an unusual journey for him. The routine nature of his commute makes the sudden and violent end of his life even more devastating for his loved ones.

Coroner Conclusion On Tragic Circumstances

Kate Robertson, the assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, recorded a conclusion of death in a road traffic collision. She characterized the events leading to Mr. Lindop's death as occurring in incredibly tragic circumstances. The ruling confirms the fatal nature of the crash without assigning criminal blame.

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The inquest details provide a clear picture of how a minor mechanical issue, combined with environmental factors, can lead to a catastrophic outcome. The findings serve as a stark reminder of the importance of vehicle maintenance and tyre pressure checks, especially for riders traveling in adverse weather conditions.