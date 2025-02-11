Moorestown's Largest Affordable Apartment Building Nears Completion

Moorestown, New Jersey is set to open its largest affordable apartment building in the spring. The 76-unit development, called The Residences at Harper, will offer significantly lower rent rates than market-value apartments in the area. This project addresses the growing national affordable housing crisis and signifies Moorestown's commitment to providing housing options for all residents.

Moorestown , a township in Burlington County, New Jersey , is set to welcome its largest affordable apartment building in the spring. The $27.5 million, 76-unit development, known as The Residences at Harper, is located on Harper and Eastgate drives, adjacent to a business park and within walking distance of the Moorestown Mall. It represents the township's third attempt to provide affordable housing in the area, following two previous endeavors that faced challenges.

The building will offer a mix of 14 one-bedroom, 42 two-bedroom, and 19 three-bedroom units. Notably, one unit will serve as the residence for the on-site property manager. Rents for the apartments will be significantly lower than the prevailing market rates in Moorestown. Depending on the tenant's income and family size, a two-bedroom unit at Harper will range from $753 to $1,507 per month, compared to market-rate rents that can exceed $2,200. The Residences at Harper has generated considerable interest, with over 1,000 potential tenants expressing their desire to live there. This project highlights a growing awareness of the national affordable housing crisis and the need to provide housing options for young people, working families, and seniors. Moorestown Mayor Quinton Law, who personally benefited from affordable housing during his childhood, emphasized the importance of this development. He stated that it signifies the township's commitment to ensuring that everyone, regardless of their income, has the opportunity to call Moorestown home. Moorestown's efforts to address affordable housing align with a state-mandated requirement for municipalities to incorporate a certain number of affordable units into their development plans. This initiative aims to mitigate a statewide shortage of affordable housing. The township has also implemented policies to streamline the development process and incentivize the construction of more affordable housing units.





PhillyDailyNews / 🏆 89. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Affordable Housing Moorestown New Jersey The Residences At Harper Rent Prices

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

America’s most affordable housing havens aren’t so affordable anymoreFrom San Jose to Boston, find out which urban areas are experiencing a rental market crunch.

Read more »

Moorestown Police Launch Blue Envelope Program for Individuals with Special NeedsThe Moorestown Police Department has implemented a new program called the Blue Envelope program to aid individuals with special needs during traffic stops. The program utilizes blue envelopes that alert officers to the presence of someone on the autism spectrum in the vehicle, providing crucial information to facilitate safe and effective interactions.

Read more »

Affordable Alternatives to Luxe Beauty and FashionThis article showcases budget-friendly products that offer similar quality and results to high-end brands. From bodycon dresses that rival Skims to a K-Beauty oil cleanser, reviewers rave about these steals.

Read more »

Ugreen's Finder Slim: A Thin and Affordable Apple AirTag AlternativeThe Ugreen Finder Slim is a new wallet tracker that offers a slim design and an affordable price point. It competes with other popular AirTag alternatives like Chipolo Card Spot, Pebblebee Card Universal, Tile Slim, and Eufy SmartTrack Card E30. The Finder Slim boasts a rechargeable battery with up to 12 months of battery life.

Read more »

Gen Z Travelers Crave Nature and Affordable Escapes This WinterAirbnb's data reveals that Gen Z travelers are prioritizing nature-based experiences and affordable destinations this winter.

Read more »

Demi Moore's Straight-Leg Jeans Trend Is Back and AffordableCelebrity style icon Demi Moore recently rocked a pair of straight-leg jeans, sparking a trend resurgence. From Levi's to Lee, find affordable options to elevate your look.

Read more »