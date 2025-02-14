Moore Predicts 'Trade Skirmish' Over China, Backs Trump's Tariff Strategy

Stephen Moore, a former economic advisor to President Trump, believes the current trade dispute with China will likely be a 'trade skirmish' rather than a full-blown trade war. He argues that China's economic vulnerability makes it unable to withstand a prolonged tariff battle. Moore also supports Trump's tariffs on Mexico and China, viewing them as necessary tools to protect the U.S. from fentanyl and heroin inflows.

' He argued that China's tolerance for tariffs is significantly lower than the United States', stating, 'China can't win the game of escalating tariffs as the country has an economy that is not doing all that well.'Moore, while acknowledging the potential harm of trade wars for both nations, asserted that China would feel the effects of U.S. tariffs more acutely. He emphasized that Europe and other countries would have to choose a side in this global economic struggle, either aligning with the U.S. or China. He expressed his hope that Europeans would recognize the gravity of the situation and choose to stand with the U.S. in preventing China's dominance in Asia. Moore also supported President Trump's rationale for imposing potential tariffs on Mexico and Canada, framing it as a necessary measure to curb the flow of fentanyl and heroin into the United States. He stated that if the U.S. could secure cooperation from these countries to stem the tide of these deadly drugs, the added cost of imported goods would be a worthwhile sacrifice. China has countered Trump's claims about fentanyl, dismissing it as a 'domestic issue,' while Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum, acknowledged the countries' commitment to working together to prevent fentanyl trafficking into the U.S. Despite this, Trump's tariffs on China have proceeded, prompting retaliatory tariffs from China on certain U.S. imports





