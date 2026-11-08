Rob and Alison Moore are discussing reconciliation and a fresh start after their violent row. Alison received an 18-month suspended sentence for the attack on her husband Rob in Damerham.

A Hampshire couple, Rob and Alison Moore, are exploring the possibility of reconciling after their marriage collapsed following a violent dispute where Alison smeared faeces into Rob's mouth. The incident, which occurred after a visit to The Compasses pub, resulted in Alison receiving an 18-month suspended prison sentence at Southampton Crown Court. Despite the severity of the assault, the couple has listed their £1.2million farmhouse for sale, leading locals to speculate about a potential fresh start together away from their village.

Violent Row Leads to Court Sentencing

Alison Moore, 63, was handed her suspended sentence on Thursday at Southampton Crown Court for the attack on her husband, Rob, who is also 63. The violent episode took place after the couple returned from a local pub to their home in the quiet village of Damerham. Neighbors initially believed the listing of their historic property was a direct consequence of their inevitable separation, but recent reports indicate that the proceeds from the sale could be used to fund a new life for the pair together.

Also read St. Louis Cardinals Promote From Within For New General Manager

Alison's History of Disruptive Behavior

Alison Moore, a wealthy retired businesswoman who made her fortune in property, has become notorious in the village of Damerham for her volatile conduct. She was previously banned from The Compasses pub after becoming rowdy and allegedly attacking a female patron following a bottle of wine and cocaine. Her legal troubles extended beyond the home, leading to multiple court appearances and a three-week remand in HMP Bronzefield before her sentencing. Locals describe her behavior as increasingly out of control, particularly when under the influence of alcohol.

Rob's Response and Victim Impact Statement

Rob Moore, who has been married to Alison for 13 years, provided a victim impact statement during the proceedings but requested that it not be read in open court. In a surprising move, he stated that he did not support a restraining order against his wife and left the courtroom alongside her. Rob continues to reside in the Damerham farmhouse with their two dogs while the property is on the market. A friend of the couple confirmed that Rob remains in contact with Alison and that they are discussing the future, despite the distressing nature of the assault involving excrement.

Advertisement

Local Reactions to Reconciliation Hopes

The news that the Moores are considering saving their marriage has caused widespread incredulity among the residents of Damerham, which has a population of just 500. Villagers at The Compasses, the only civic attraction in the sleepy village, have been discussing the incident, which has been dubbed 'poogate' locally. While most express shock that Rob would consider returning to Alison after being subjected to such humiliation, some acknowledge his resilience. One regular noted that most men would not be able to handle the situation, while others stated they could never forgive such an act.

Future Plans and Property Sale Details

The Moores' elegant 18th-century farmhouse, set in a half-acre orchard with stables and a six-car garage, is currently on the market. The property offers stunning views across the surrounding countryside of the New Forest area. Alison is currently living in an Airbnb holiday let in Dorset, having left the family home after the attack. The couple's desire to sell the property and move away suggests a plan to escape the notoriety they have acquired in Damerham. They hope to find a place where no one knows them, allowing for a complete reset of their lives following the chaotic events of recent months.