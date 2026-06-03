Moore College of Art and Design to expand enrollment to students of all genders

The Philadelphia-based art college -- which historically has been an all women's school -- will move to coeducational enrollment in 2027.

Moore College of Art and Design, a historically all-women’s school, announced Tuesday, June 2, that it will open enrollment to students of all gender identities, officially establishing it as a coeducational institution for the first time in its 177-year history.

According to a statement released by the college, the Board of Trustees and Managers voted on this decision following a nearly year-long study on national higher education, financial, and enrollment trends.

“This decision reflects both who Moore has always been and who we must continue to become for the creatives who thrive here and for the City of Philadelphia,” said Cathy Young, president of Moore College of Art & Design. The college has pursued enrollment changes since 2020, when it revised its women-only policy to include non-binary and gender-nonconforming students. Moore College will join 18 other women's colleges that have transitioned to coeducational admissions for the 2027-2028 academic year.

Founded in 1848 as the Philadelphia School of Design for Women, it was the first women's art school in the country. During its tenured history, the institution has gone by many names, including Moore Institute of Art, Science, and Industry, Moore College of Art. Moore College has operated in multiple locations in Philadelphia since its establishment, though ultimately settled near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in 1959.





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