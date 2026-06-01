Moonrise Fall: Limited-Time Free Game on Steam for 24 Hours

Steam is offering Moonrise Fall, a 2019 atmospheric exploration puzzle game, for free for the next 24 hours. Players explore a supernatural forest as a boy coping with loss, using a journal, camera, and lantern to solve puzzles and photograph creatures. The game features pixel art and themes of grief and renewal. Claim it before June 2 at 6pm to keep it forever.

Attention Steam gamers: there's a limited-time free game available for the next 24 hours that you should consider adding to your library. Moonrise Fall , an atmospheric exploration puzzle game developed by Made With Strings and originally released in 2019, is being offered at no cost until June 2 at 6pm.

The game tells the story of a boy who becomes lost in a supernatural forest following the death of his parents in a car crash. Players must use a journal filled with clues, a camera, and a lantern to investigate the environment, solve puzzles, and photograph strange creatures. The experience focuses on themes of loss and renewal, featuring a distinctive pixel art style and locations such as caves, mines, a lumber mill, and otherworldly areas.

Although it didn't achieve widespread popularity upon launch, Moonrise Fall has been praised as a charming adventure with a unique vibe. It will remain in your Steam library forever once claimed during the promotional window. For those seeking more free games, the article also mentions other permanently free titles and a newsletter service that curates underrated indie gems. Remember to act quickly before the offer expires





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Steam Free Game Moonrise Fall Puzzle Adventure Indie Game Limited-Time Offer

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