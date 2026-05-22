Moonbase 8: Showtime's Mystery Series Disappearing from Streaming

The story of Moonbase 8, a niche comedy series created by legendary comedians including Armisen, Heidecker, and Reilly. After less than three years of release and critical acclaim, Showtime decided to remove it from their streaming library and make it exclusively available for purchase by Amazon, making it hard for potential fans to discover.

As streaming services continue merging and purging, it's never surprising to see a show disappear from one and pop up on another. However, for less popular shows, another fate awaits them - getting removed from streaming by their own network, never to resurface on a subscription service again.

One recent example is Moonbase 8, which premiered on Showtime in 2020 and was created by Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, John C. Reilly, and Jonathan Krisel. The six-episode sci-fi comedy centered around three pitiful astronauts training in the Arizona desert for a mission to a lunar colony. Despite decent reviews and potential for a cult following, Moonbase 8 was removed from Showtime's streaming library and made exclusive to Amazon.

The sadness of the situation is that who would buy a show they've never seen before





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Comedy Streaming Showtime Moonbase 8 Fred Armisen Tim Heidecker John C. Reilly Jonathan Krisel Alt Comedy Space Force Avenue 5 Space-Based Workplace Comedies Alt-Comedy Roots

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