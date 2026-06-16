Moon Rabbit’s Susan Bae Wins Beard Award for Best Pastry Chef in the Country

Moon Rabbit pastry chef and partner Susan Bae is no stranger to the James Beard Awards (aka the Oscars of the food world). This was her third year in a row nominated for the national Outstanding Pastry Chef medal, and finally, at tonight’s Chicago awards ceremony, she took it home.

pastry chef and partner Susan Bae is no stranger to the James Beard Awards . This was her third year in a row nominated for the national Outstanding Pastry Chef medal, and finally, at tonight’s Chicago awards ceremony, she took it home.

“I always dreamed of being on this stage. I never believed I would,” said Bae, who was joined on stage by the modern Vietnamese restaurant’s chefs and co-owners Kevin Tien and Judy Beltrano.

“Representation matters. Being invited into the room matters. But what matters even more is knowing you’ll be supported while you’re there. ” Bae, who is known for her boundary-pushing savory/sweet desserts—think green-curry sponge cake with avocado sorbet and fish sauce caramel—has been with Moon Rabbit since its original location opened at the Wharf in 2020.

The restaurant moved to Penn Quarter in 2024, and was named the #3 restaurant in the city on She was the only DC chef to take home an award tonight. Also nominated this year were Adams Morgan French spot’s Meherwan Irani and Molly Irani ; Maxwell Park’s Brent Kroll ; and Marshall, Virginia farm-to-table destinationand a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Petworth.6 DC-Area Restaurants That Are Obsessed With Foraging





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