Moon Alert: Avoid Major Decisions Today

Be cautious of important decisions and shopping today due to a Moon Alert. This is a day for relaxation, creative exploration, and home comforts.

Caution! Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST today (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST). After that, the Moon moves from Leo into Virgo. You are a natural leader with social justice values. You are objective and confident. This is a year of exciting change for you, which will bring increased personal freedom. Seek out new opportunities and be ready to act fast on them, but trust your intuition. You are the artisan of the zodiac. You can do anything with your hands.

You have many hobbies, and you love to try new things. This is the perfect day for you to explore your creative talents and try something new — anything ranging from a hobby to sports. Ideas? Tonight: Get organized. Your home routine might be interrupted today. In any case, take it easy. Relax at home and cope with unexpected situations. You might choose to devote energy into making food or cooking, which most of you do very well. It will soothe you and please others. Oh yes. Tonight: Socialize. This is a mildly accident-prone day, so pay attention to everything you say and do. It’s a poor day for important decisions or shopping for anything other than food and gas. Check the restrictions of the Moon Alert. Nevertheless, you might have some wild, crazy ideas! Tonight: Relax. Keep an eye on your possessions today, and be mindful about your money, your cash flow and your earnings. Something unexpected could impact your assets. Physical exercise, even just a vigorous walk, will help to blow off any pent-up steam building up within you. Tonight: Discussions. You might be impulsive today, which is why you feel up for anything and yet, at the same time, you’re a bit rebellious. This is because the Moon is in your sign at odds with wild, wacky Uranus. It’s a brief thing. However, in addition to this energy, most of this day is a Moon Alert. Be aware. Tonight: Check your belongings. Check out the restrictions of today’s Moon Alert, and avoid important decisions. Likewise, avoid shopping except for food and gas. You’re still keen to work hard and be productive; nevertheless, interruptions and goofy errors might trip you up. Hang in there. Tonight: You win! You like to get along with others. Nevertheless, today you might find yourself suddenly at odds with a friend or a member of a group. Don’t take this seriously, because many people are undergoing this same hiccup when dealing with others. Relax. Tonight: Enjoy solitude. Parents or authority figures are hard to predict today. Be smart and show respect. (Never underestimate the power of courtesy.) Meanwhile, your focus is primarily on home, family and perhaps home repairs. Do what you can. Cut yourself some slack. Cut others some slack as well. Tonight: Friendships. Travel plans might be interrupted today. Likewise, writing a paper, finishing a manuscript or studying schoolwork also might be hard to stick with because things are loosey-goosey and erratic. Pay attention; this is a mildly accident-prone day. Tonight: You’re noticed. Double-check financial matters, especially related to banks, insurance issues or anything to do with shared property. Some errors might pop up today. Make no assumptions. Protect your assets and what you own against loss, theft or damage. Tonight: Explore! Be patient with partners, spouses and close friends today, because a lot of crazy static is in the air. Most of this day is a Moon Alert, which means people feel indecisive and at loose ends. (However, our creative ideas are stronger during any Moon Alert.) Tonight: Check your finances. Pet owners should keep their eyes open because this is a mildly accident-prone day for their pets. For that matter, it could be a mildly accident-prone day for you as well, so be mindful. This is the kind of day to be low-key. Tonight: Cooperate





