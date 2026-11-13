Moody Gardens brings an icy, island-style holiday to Galveston

Holiday in the Gardens returns Nov. 21 through Jan. 2, with a mile-long lights trail, a new stage show and more than two million pounds of ice.

Jared from Moody Gardens joined We Are Austin for a festive preview of the holiday season on Galveston Island. There’s an island-themed ice attraction, a new theater show, and plenty of activities for a family getaway.joined We Are Austin's Trevor Scott and Sierra Waggoner for a festive preview of the holiday season on Galveston Island.

Jared from Moody Gardens joined We Are Austin for a festive preview of the holiday season on Galveston Island. There’s an island-themed ice attraction, a new theater show, and plenty of activities for a family getaway.

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“Happy Holidays, everyone! Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, whatever you celebrate this season, it is here! ” Jared said as he kicked off the conversation. The Holiday Lights Trail stretches more than a mile, with displays set to holiday music.

Jared recommends bringing comfortable walking shoes. Holiday in the Gardens returns Nov. 21 through Jan. 2, with a mile-long lights trail, a new stage show and more than two million pounds of ice.features more than two million pounds of ice, including a 30-foot lighthouse. It’s billed as the largest indoor ice sculpture attraction in the United States. Visitors can also see Santa in tropical attire and stop by Shivers Ice Bar, where the temperature is 9 degrees.

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Jared joked that a drink there “is going to wake you up. ” Holiday in the Gardens returns Nov. 21 through Jan. 2, with a mile-long lights trail, a new stage show and more than two million pounds of ice. A new production, “Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas,” follows a bird family that gets lost on the way home and winds up at the North Pole, where it encounters Santa, Nutcrackers and the Rat King.

The performers’ costumes and puppets light up in the dark. Moody Gardens’ hotel will be decorated for the season with a gingerbread village and a large Christmas tree. Guests can also look forward to breakfasts with Santa and a green holiday guest, plus kids camps from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jared said parents could use the time to golf, enjoy the spa and pickleball courts, or “just lock yourself in your room and just enjoy relaxation.

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