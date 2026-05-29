Monty Don Warned Over Breaking BBC Rules with £300 Barbour Jacket

BBC presenter Monty Don has been warned over breaking BBC rules with a £300 Barbour jacket he wore on Gardeners' World. The 70-year-old broadcaster has been part of the popular BBC2 programme since 2003, but has now been reminded of the BBC's guidelines around presenters' commercial activities.

Monty Don has reportedly been warned over breaking BBC rules with the outfit that he has worn on Gardeners' World . The broadcaster, 70, rocked a £300 jacket from Barbour while filming for the current 57th series of the BBC 2 show.

He previously joined forces with the luxury lifestyle brand for their current Spring/Summer 2026 season. Not only that, Monty was also spotted wearing the expensive piece of clothing on the show's official Instagram account while promoting the programme earlier this month.

However, Section 4.4 of the BBC guidelines, titled Conflicts of Interest, states: 'Presenters or other individuals must not appear on-air wearing clothing or using products or services which they have agreed/been contracted to promote, advertise or endorse or in which they have a specific financial interest.

' Monty Don has been part of the popular BBC2 programme since 2003. The Beeb have said that they have spoken to the presenter about what has happened, according to The Mirror. A BBC spokesperson told us: 'We have clear guidelines around presenters' commercial activities while working with the BBC, and Monty has been reminded of these guidelines.

' The Daily Mail have contacted Monty's representatives for comment. Monty has partnered up with Barbour for their latest campaign Barbour Way of Life, which is episode 22 of the It's A Way of Life series. The likes of Frankie Bridge, AJ Odudu, Ella Eyre, and Rachel Stevens have also partnered up with the brand and fans can 'shop their look' on their official website.

'In the Black Mountains of Wales, you can't help but feel the soil, light and the quiet rhythm of something growing,' Barbour states. 'It's clear this is a place that asks for patience. A place where nothing can be rushed, and everything must be earned. For Monty Don, nature has never simply been a backdrop.

It is where everything began. From a young child, he has been building a lifelong relationship with the natural world that has shaped not only what he does, but who he is. Years spent tending, observing and returning, season after season, building an understanding that only comes with time. In this episode of Barbour: It's a Way of Life, Monty reflects on the lessons nature has given him.

The importance of patience. The value of care. The quiet realisation that nature is both bigger than us and something we are part of. It is a place that can make you feel small, and at the same time, quietly significant.

Monty has been part of the BBC2 programme Gardeners' World since 2003. But last month he debuted as guest host on Have I Got News For You. The BBC panel show debuted in 1990, although it has featured a different celebrity guest host each week since 2002. The latest installment saw horticulturist Monty, 70, join regulars Ian Hislop and Paul Merton, as well as guest panelists Chris McCausland and Helen Lewis.

At the start of the episode, Monty and the group took a look at the latest headlines. Do you know what else is set to cause a buzz at this year's Chelsea Flower Show? Monty asked the panel, before asking what is David Beckham doing at Chelsea this year? Chris replied: Well I believe he's designing a garden or something… And do you know who he's doing it with?

Monty asked in return. King Charles? He's got 7 flowers beds, to represent the number on his shirt, and 0 sunflowers to represent the number of times he's spoken to his own son in the last year… McCausland joked. Ian quipped: Can I just ask, is that Beckham or King Charles?

While Monty read: David Beckham is designing a garden with King Charles… and according to The Telegraph, providing expertise for the garden is, yes, you've guessed it. It's TV's top gardener, national treasure, all round good egg... Paul then chimed in: Alan Titchmarsh? As the crowd laughed, Monty confirmed: Yes, yes.... He added: The b*****d





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BBC Warns Monty Don Over Barbour Jacket on Gardeners' WorldMonty Don has been reprimanded by the BBC for wearing a Barbour jacket on Gardeners' World, contravening the broadcaster's conflict-of-interest guidelines. The long-time presenter, who partners with the luxury brand, appeared in the £300 coat during filming and on social media. The BBC confirmed it has reminded him of the rules. The incident highlights the corporation's strict policies on presenters' commercial endorsements.

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