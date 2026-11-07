Monty Don Signs Off Gardeners' World After 23 Years on BBC

Monty Don aired his last Gardeners' World episode after 23 years, with fans and stars paying tribute and his Chelsea Flower Show role confirmed for 2027.

Monty Don has presented his final ever episode of Gardeners' World on BBC, ending a 23-year run as the programme's presenter. The horticulturist, 71, filmed his last outing from his garden at his Longmeadow home in Herefordshire, and the episode aired on a Friday night. Don had announced in September that he was stepping down from the long-running gardening show.

The farewell episode drew a wave of emotional reactions from viewers, fellow presenters and famous fans. Don described the experience as an incredible privilege, and said he was deeply moved by the response to his final goodbye.

Also read Monty Don Leaves Gardeners World After 23 Years

Monty Don Reflects on His Final Gardeners' World Episode

Monty Don said hosting Gardeners' World had been an incredible privilege, and he signed off with the words 'From myself, Ned, and Longmeadow it's the final goodbye.' His dog Ned appeared alongside him in the garden during the closing broadcast.

In his closing remarks, Don reflected on the changes he had witnessed over the years. He said he first began presenting 23 years ago at Berryfields, and that the team moved to Longmeadow 16 years ago. He thanked viewers for coming on the journey with him.

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Earlier in the week, Don had shared a video on both his own and Gardeners' World's Instagram pages, recorded in his garden with Ned. In it, he confirmed that this Friday would be his very last Gardeners' World, and described the programme as a brilliant show that had been a complete privilege to be part of.

Fans and Celebrities React to Monty Don's Exit

Television personality Jeremy Clarkson wrote on Instagram after the final episode: 'The best presenter on TV. By a mile.' Radio presenter Zoe Ball posted that it had been emotional times, praising Monty and thanking him for all his magic at Longmeadow.

Fellow Gardeners' World presenter Jo Whiley thanked Don for his endless kindness and his hospitality at Longmeadow, and she referred to the Chelsea Dog Garden as the adventure of a lifetime. Carol Klein, another presenter on the show, wished him and his family the very best for the future and hoped for many more gardening years.

Viewers were also visibly moved. Many wrote online that it was so sad to see him go and thanked him for all the years of joy. One fan admitted to wiping a tear, while another said the goodbye had left them in tears. A viewer who had lost their mother just over three weeks earlier said the farewell was a bittersweet moment because their mum had loved the programme.

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Chelsea Flower Show and Winter Specials Ahead

Monty Don will remain on television, as he confirmed he is part of the presenting line-up for the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show in 2027. He will not be leaving screens entirely after his final Gardeners' World episode.

Don is also scheduled to make appearances in two winter specials of Gardeners' World. These are expected to air sometime between now and Christmas, according to the broadcaster's plans as reported from the source material.

In his final words, Don said the garden had grown and that the constant factor across the years had been the privilege of sharing his gardening life with viewers. He wished the audience good luck with their own gardens in the future, before saying, for the last time, bye bye.