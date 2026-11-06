Monty Don Signs Off From Gardeners' World After 23 Years

Monty Don delivers his final Gardeners' World episode after 23 years, leaving fans in tears while confirming his continued role at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Monty Don delivered an emotional final farewell to his audience on Friday night, ending his 23-year tenure as the face of the beloved BBC gardening program, Gardeners' World. The 71-year-old horticulturalist, who has been a staple of British television since the early 2000s, signed off from his home garden at Longmeadow, marking the conclusion of an era that defined a generation of gardening enthusiasts. Viewers across the country tuned in to watch the episode, many of whom were moved to tears by the sincere and heartfelt nature of his closing remarks.

Core Details of The Final Broadcast

In this definitive last episode, Monty Don reflected on the profound privilege he felt in hosting the series for nearly two decades. He explicitly thanked viewers for joining him on this long journey, acknowledging the passage of time since he first began presenting 23 years ago at the Berryfields location. He noted that while the garden at Longmeadow has grown and evolved over the 16 years they have filmed there, the connection with the audience remained the constant, incredible pleasure of sharing his gardening life with them.

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During the broadcast, Monty mentioned the changes in personnel and life at the property, noting that fellow dogs Nigel, Nellie, and Patty have passed away, leaving only his current companion, Ned, by his side. The emotional weight of saying goodbye to the routine was evident as he closed with a simple yet powerful message, encouraging viewers to find good luck in their own gardens and bidding them a final farewell from himself, Ned, and the home at Longmeadow.

Stakeholder Positions and Fan Reactions

The reaction from the public was immediate and overwhelmingly sentimental, with long-term watchers taking to social media platform X to express their grief and gratitude. Fans described the episode as a "sad day" and a "bittersweet" conclusion, with many stating that Friday evenings would not feel the same without the peaceful presence of Monty Don and his dog, Ned. One viewer noted that the announcer's final introduction to Longmeadow brought them to tears, while another shared a personal memory triggered by Monty's mention of the Aquilegia plant, a gift from their late mother.

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Many fans attributed their love for the show to the calm, soothing voice of Monty Don, with one commenter crediting the program with helping them get through the difficult period of the Covid pandemic. Another viewer praised Monty for teaching a generation that gardening is about patience, attention, and enjoying small moments rather than pursuing perfection. The comments sections were filled with messages thanking him for making gardening accessible to laymen and for providing a constant sense of calm in a chaotic world.

Real-World Impact and Future Schedule

Despite concluding his weekly role on Gardeners' World, Monty Don confirmed that he will remain active in the horticultural media landscape. He announced that he is part of the presenting lineup for the 2027 Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show, ensuring his continued presence at one of the world's most prestigious gardening events. This commitment highlights his enduring relevance and expertise within the industry, even as he steps away from his daily television commitments.

Additionally, Monty Don stated that he will make appearances in two winter specials scheduled to air between the present moment and Christmas. These upcoming projects serve as a bridge between his long-running series and his future endeavors, offering fans one last chance to see him in the familiar setting of his garden. The confirmation of these winter appearances provides a sense of continuity for viewers who have grown accustomed to his guidance throughout the changing seasons of the year.

The conclusion of this chapter in Monty Don's career marks a significant shift in British television, as he transitions from a weekly host to a figure who appears more selectively. His decision to step down after 23 years reflects a natural progression in his life, allowing him to return to a slower pace and enjoy his garden without the pressures of production schedules. Fans continue to celebrate his legacy, recognizing the immense joy and knowledge he shared with millions of households over the last two decades.