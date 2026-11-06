Monty Don Leaves Gardeners World After 23 Years

Monty Don hosts his final episode of Gardeners World after 23 years. Viewers express sadness as he announces his departure from BBC2 while confirming future RHS appearances.

Monty Don presented his final episode of the BBC program Gardeners World on Friday night, marking the end of a 23-year era for the beloved horticultural series. The 71-year-old host delivered an emotional sign-off from his Longmeadow home, telling viewers that sharing his garden and gardening life had been an incredible privilege. Fans tuned in across the UK expressed deep sadness and shared tearful memories on social media as the show concluded its historic run on BBC2.

Monty Don Emotional Sign-Off From Longmeadow

Monty Don began his farewell address by acknowledging the longevity of his tenure, noting that he first started presenting 23 years ago at Berryfields before moving to Longmeadow 16 years ago. He reflected on the changes that have occurred over this period, including the growth of the garden and the passing of previous dogs, Nigel, Nellie, and Patty. Despite these changes, he emphasized that one constant factor remained the privilege of connecting with the audience and collaborating with talented colleagues.

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The horticulturalist spoke directly to the viewers with a personal message from himself, his dog Ned, and the Longmeadow property. He stated, From myself, Ned, and Longmeadow it's the final goodbye. His tone was appreciative and reflective as he thanked the audience for joining him on that journey. He wished them good luck with their own gardens in the future before delivering a simple yet poignant final farewell of goodbye.

Fans React With Sadness Over Monty Don's Departure

Long-term viewers of the program took to the social media platform X to share their feelings as the episode aired. Many users described the moment as a sad day and noted that Friday evenings would not be the same without the presence of Monty Don and his dog Ned. The comments revealed a deep emotional connection to the show, with one viewer writing that they could not be the only one in tears at the ending of the episode.

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Other fans shared specific reasons for their emotional response, such as being moved by Monty Don mentioning the Aquilegia plant, which reminded one viewer of a gift from their mother. Another supporter thanked Monty Don for teaching a generation that gardening is about patience and attention rather than perfection. Many described the program as a constant sense of calm during the pandemic and expressed gratitude for his soothing voice and clear advice delivered in layman terms.

Future Appearances Confirmed By Monty Don

While this episode marks the end of his regular hosting duties on the long-running BBC gardening program, Monty Don has confirmed he will remain active in the horticultural scene. He is part of the presenting lineup for the 2027 Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show. This announcement assures fans that his expertise and presence will continue to be a fixture in the gardening world for years to come.

Additionally, Monty Don is scheduled to make appearances in two winter specials. These episodes are expected to air sometime between the current date and Christmas. Earlier in the week, he shared a video on his and Gardeners Worlds Instagram pages where he addressed fans alongside Ned. He reiterated that while the regular filming at Longmeadow has ended, it has been a complete privilege to be part of the brilliant program.

Legacy Of 23 Years In BBC2 Horticulture

The departure of Monty Don closes a significant chapter for Gardeners World, which has been a staple of British television for decades. His announcement in September that he was stepping down after 23 years at the helm had already generated widespread interest and anticipation among viewers. The final episode served as a celebration of his contributions to horticulture education and entertainment.

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Fans used the occasion to reflect on the impact of his work over nearly two and a half decades. One viewer noted that the end of an era has arrived, thanking him for helping them through difficult times and for letting them join him in his garden. The overwhelming sentiment from the audience was one of gratitude for his service, patience, and the joy he brought to millions of homes through his calm and informative broadcasting style.