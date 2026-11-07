Monty Don bids farewell to Gardeners’ World in moving final episode

Don will however feature in two winter specials, which are expected to air between now and Christmas

His dog Ned was alongside him as he thanked viewers on the programme. Gardeners’ World 23 years ago at Berryfields and we came here to Longmeadow 16 years ago and, in that time, things have changed.

Monty Don poses in the RHS and BBC Radio 2 Dog Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which opens at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London next week. “The garden has grown, Nigel has been and gone, and Nellie and Patty , but there has been one constant factor, and that has been the incredible privilege and pleasure of sharing my garden and my gardening life with you here, as well as working with so many superb people.

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“So, thank you. Thank you for coming on that journey with me and good luck with your own gardens in the future. So, for the last time. Goodbye.

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”During the episode, Don confirmed he would remain part of the presenting line-up for next year’s Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show. One celebratory episode will see him reflect on his years presenting the series and the changes he has seen at Longmeadow during his time on the show. Don took over the programme in 2003 from fellow TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh, at his predecessor’s request.