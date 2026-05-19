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Montreal Canadiens Players Celebrate After Game 7 Win Over Buffalo Sabres

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Montreal Canadiens Players Celebrate After Game 7 Win Over Buffalo Sabres
Montreal CanadiensBuffalo SabresGame 7
📆5/19/2026 4:18 AM
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Montreal Canadiens right-wing Alex Newhook scored the game-winning goal in overtime during the 3-2 victory, becoming the second player to score two game-winners this postseason. Phillip Danault and Zachary Bolduc also scored for the Canadiens and Jakhu... [CLOSE]

Montreal Canadiens players celebrate following the overtime period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres , Monday, May 18, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y.

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alex Newhook scored his second Game 7-winning goal of the postseason, this time 11:22 into overtime in the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. Newhook drove up the left wing and as he approached the circle snapped a shot through a screen that beat goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen inside the far post.

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Montreal Canadiens Buffalo Sabres Game 7 Overtime NHL Playoffs Alex Newhook

 

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