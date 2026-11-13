Montreal Canadiens Beat Boston Bruins 5-2 To Take Atlantic Division Lead

The Montreal Canadiens snapped the Boston Bruins' four-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory, leapfrogging Boston into first place in the Atlantic Division on Thursday night.

The Montreal Canadiens secured sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division with a decisive 5-2 victory over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The win snapped a four-game winning streak for the Bruins and shifted the momentum entirely in favor of the Canadiens, who improved their record to 12-3-4. The Bruins fell to a 13-5-1 record following the loss, marking a significant setback for Boston as they navigate the competitive Eastern Conference standings.

Kirby Dach opened the scoring just minutes into the game, recording his second goal of the season with a skillful wraparound maneuver. Dach initiated the offensive play by banking a pass to Alex Newhook, who carried the puck into the zone and slid it to his left for Florian Xhekaj. Xhekay returned the pass to Dach, who used his speed to circle behind the net and beat goaltender Jeremy Swayman on the right side, giving Montreal an early 1-0 advantage.

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The Canadiens doubled their lead six minutes later through Josh Anderson, who recorded his eighth goal of the season. Anderson recovered a shot that had gone wide off the backboards and sent it around the boards to teammate Mike Matheson. After Swayman initially stopped Matheson's deflected attempt, Jacob Evans scored a rebound off the pads of Bruins goaltender Jacob Fowler. Evans then set up Anderson again with a stretch pass from the other end of the ice for Montreal's third goal less than five minutes into the second period.

Facing a rapidly expanding deficit, Bruins head coach Marco Strum removed starter Jeremy Swayman in favor of Michael DiPietro after Swayman had faced 17 shots and saved only 13 during 28 minutes and 14 seconds of play. The goalie change did not halt the offensive pressure, as Cole Caufield extended the lead to 4-0 shortly after entering the game. Caufield, who has now scored a team-best 12 goals this season, stole the puck from David Pastrnak and skated the full length of the ice before firing a precise shot over Swayman's shoulder.

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The Canadiens' offensive onslaught continued as Phillip Danault scored his second goal of the season to make it 5-0. Alexandre Carrier kept possession in the offensive zone for Zachary Bolduc, who found Danault in position for a one-timer from the right face-off dot. The five-goal start to the contest effectively sealed the game's direction, leaving Boston trailing by a substantial margin as they attempted to mount a comeback in the second and third periods.

The Bruins finally responded on the scoreboard 38 seconds after Danault's goal when Casey Mittelstadt netted his sixth goal of the season to cut the deficit to 5-1. Nikita Zadorov retrieved the puck in the corner and sent it up the boards to Elias Lindholm. Lindholm passed to a wide-open Mittelstadt, who buried a backhand shot past the goaltender, providing a brief spark of hope for the home crowd.

Midway through the final period, Mittelstadt scored his second goal of the game and Boston's third to make the score 5-2. Will Borgen fired a shot that was screened by Marat Khusnutdinov and deflected off the glove of Montreal goaltender Jacob Fowler. Elias Lindholm attempted to finish the rebound but was denied by Fowler, but Mittelstadt followed up on the third shot of the sequence to tuck home the goal and put the Bruins on the board one last time.

Montreal's defense effectively locked down the 5-2 lead for the remainder of the contest. The Canadiens recorded 23 blocked shots throughout the game, neutralizing Boston's attempts to mount a further comeback. The disciplined defensive effort ensured that the Canadiens maintained their composure and prevented any late rallies that could have changed the outcome of the high-stakes divisional matchup.

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With this victory, the Montreal Canadiens officially leapfrogged the Boston Bruins for first place in the competitive Atlantic Division standings. The win marks a pivotal moment for Montreal as they establish themselves as the team to beat in the division, while Boston will need to reassess their defensive strategies after conceding five goals to their historic rivals.

The victory also highlights the offensive depth of the Montreal Canadiens, with contributions from key players like Dach, Anderson, Caufield, and Danault. Their ability to score early and often put immense pressure on the Bruins' goaltending and defensive structure, forcing coach Marco Strum to make premature substitutions that failed to alter the trajectory of the game. The Canadiens will look to carry this momentum into their next series of matchups.